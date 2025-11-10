Liverpool recognise the urgency of a key player's future due to his lower salary and rumoured interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.





Liverpool’s poor start to the season reportedly faces another setback amid rumours of transfer interest in one of their key players.

Arne Slot’s team experienced further disappointment on Sunday, losing 3-0 away to Manchester City, leaving the Reds in eighth position in the table after 11 gameweeks.

With league football not returning for another fortnight, the defending Premier League champions must recover during the break before hosting Nottingham Forest.

However, they are reportedly preparing a contract offer for a star player amid interest from Europe and domestically.

Liverpool reportedly 'preparing' contract offer to key midfielder to ward off suitors

According to AS, Dominik Szoboszlai’s future could be a concern for the Merseyside giants, with two clubs rumoured to be monitoring the Hungarian’s situation at Anfield.

Szoboszlai joined the Reds in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth £60m from RB Leipzig, signing a five-year contract that could see him stay at the club until 2028.

The 25-year-old has since appeared 110 times across all competitions, scoring 17 goals from advanced midfield, central midfield and, recently, right-back.

However, the source suggests that his modest £ 120,000-per-week salary could easily be surpassed elsewhere.

That possibility is allegedly being watched by Real Madrid and Man City, Liverpool's rivals for honours in the Premier League and Champions League.

The report further states that the prospect of losing the Hungary international to either club or others will prompt Liverpool to begin talks over a potential new deal.

A salary increase and an extension of two more years, possibly keeping him at Anfield until 2030, are reportedly on the club’s agenda. However, it remains uncertain how quickly they will respond to the emerging rumours in the Spanish media.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s salary compared to select players in his position

The report further compares Szoboszlai's salary with that of other players in his position: Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Jamal Musiala.

Bellingham's salary at Los Blancos is about €400,000 (£350,000) per week; Silva and Fernandes earn £300,000 at Man City and Manchester United, respectively, while Musiala is on approximately €360,000 (£315,000) per week.

This highlights the disparity between the Liverpool star and some players with similar profiles or importance at other clubs, both domestically and in Europe.

While the Reds may not offer an increase to match the deals above, a competitive salary hike could be on the horizon to at least deter interest in the meantime.