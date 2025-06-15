Liverpool reportedly plot an ambitious £100m approach for a Newcastle United attacker, which could take their summer spending past the £300m mark.

Liverpool are reportedly giving consideration to an ambitious £100m move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have not rested on their laurels since winning the 2024-25 Premier League title, quickly capturing Jeremie Frimpong in a £29.5m deal to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Frimpong should soon be joined at Anfield by former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz, as it was reported earlier this week that a club-record deal - and potentially a Premier League-record deal - had been agreed.

Once Wirtz - who will cost £100m potentially rising to £116m - is through the door, Liverpool will likely turn their attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who will set them back another £45m.

While Liverpool's spending will already be close to £200m with those three new arrivals, the English champions will not close their chequebook just yet, as Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are being heavily backed by the club's owners.

Liverpool spending to exceed £300m with Gordon deal?

According to The Sun, Liverpool are still interested in bringing former academy product Gordon back to the club and could fork out another nine-figure sum to seal a reunion with the England international.

Speculation surrounding a possible deal was rife during the Euros last summer, as Newcastle were under pressure to make sales due to their financial situation, but Gordon stayed put at St James' Park.

The 24-year-old failed to hit the heights he managed in 2023-24 following the summer whirlwind, but he managed a respectable nine goals and seven assists in 42 games and now has an EFL Cup winners' medal to his name.

Newcastle and Gordon agreed a long-term contract extension back in October, but the report claims that Liverpool are now weighing up whether to shell out another £100m to prise him away from St James' Park.

The English attacker was released by Liverpool in 2012 and subsequently joined Merseyside rivals Everton, where he made a name for himself and transferred to Newcastle for a fee of up to £45m in December 2023.

How Gordon's £100m Liverpool move could cause Anfield ripple effect

As audacious as this deal sounds, if it is one that Slot and Hughes do pursue this summer, it could have a significant impact on both the Dutchman's current players and Wirtz himself.

Gordon would be expected to play on his favoured left flank at Anfield, although Wirtz has also been tipped to feature in that role if Slot decides that Dominik Szoboszlai is indispensable centrally.

However, two £100m players cannot be bit-part performers, so both Wirtz and Gordon arriving could push Szoboszlai down to the bench, which would no doubt be a highly controversial call thanks to the Hungarian's exceptional on-ball and off-ball work.

While Szoboszlai could be demoted to the bench, Barcelona-linked Luis Diaz could be forced out of the club by another attacking arrival, although Liverpool would surely be better off pursuing an out-and-out number nine as opposed to Gordon.