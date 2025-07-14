Liverpool preparing 'take it or leave it' Marc Guehi offer

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a 'take it or leave it' offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who has only a year left in his current contract.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to present a lucrative offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

Guehi moved to Selhurst Park from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, and he has quickly become a cult hero at the London club.

The England international has made 155 appearances for the Eagles and scored eight goals. However, his future at Palace remains unclear, as his contract expires in under 12 months' time.

According to a report from The Mirror, Liverpool are ready to test Palace's resolve with a tempting offer, and they are aware that Guehi prefers a move to Anfield.

The Reds are in the market for a new defender after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Take it or leave it offer for Guehi

The 25-year-old is arguably one of the centre-backs in the country, and Palace are demanding a fee of around £40m for Guehi.

However, Liverpool are unlikely to pay over the top for a player who will become a free agent next summer, and their 'take it or leave it' offer stance could force Palace into rethinking their strategies.

It would be a financial disaster to lose Guehi for free, and therefore, they could be tempted to do business if Liverpool come close to their asking price.

The defender was included in their launch of the new 2025-26 Palace kit, suggesting that the Eagles are not worried about Guehi's potential departure.

There is little indication that the former Chelsea defender would sign a new deal at Selhurst Park; rather, he could see out his contract if he fails to secure a move this summer. Furthermore, Guehi is in no rush to leave the club either.

Guehi to replace Ibrahima Konate?

The French defender was a pillar of strength at the back alongside Virgil van Dijk last season under Arne Slot, but his future has come under intense speculation as he has yet to sign a new contract.

It has been reported that the Reds are willing to offer Konate to Real Madrid in a sensational swap deal that would see Rodrygo moving in the opposite direction.

Swap deals are challenging to execute, but if Konate leaves the club, Liverpool should make a concerted effort to secure Guehi.