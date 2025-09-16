Liverpool reportedly discover that Bayern Munich have set a mammoth asking price for playmaker Michael Olise.

Liverpool have reportedly discovered the asking price of Bayern Munich playmaker Michael Olise.

During the summer transfer window, the Premier League champions spent just short of £450m on new players as they bid to remain at the summit of English football.

However, having made an alleged £228.1m in sales, some of it through homegrown talents, their net-spend could have looked far worse.

As such, there is a feeling that Liverpool could have room to make further additions in upcoming transfer windows should they so wish.

Reports have indicated that Olise could emerge as a key target on the back of the impact that he has made during his short time at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool learn Olise asking price

According to Football Insider, Bayern have already determined a valuation that they hope will lead to Liverpool ending their interest.

The Bundesliga champions will seemingly demand a fee of £100m if Liverpool or other clubs express any kind of admiration in the France international.

Olise contributed an incredible 12 goals and 18 assists from 34 Bundesliga appearances in 2024-25, while he has accumulated 24 goals and 24 assists from just 60 Bayern matches in total.

A former star of Crystal Palace, Olise has taken his game to a different level at Bayern and is viewed as one of Vincent Kompany's most important players.

Liverpool are said to regard the 23-year-old as a long-term alternative to Mohamed Salah, the assumption currently being that the Egyptian superstar will depart Anfield over the next two years.

Nevertheless, Liverpool will likely have to pay one of the biggest transfer fees in history if they are to prise Olise away from Bayern in the near future.

Will Liverpool move on?

With Olise on a contract until 2029, Bayern are in a position where they can dictate the player's future for a number of years.

Olise appears to be on a trajectory where he could be viewed as one of the best players in world football if he continues to produce his current numbers.

While Liverpool have already shown that they are prepared to pay vast sums of money on one player, other areas of the pitch will need strengthening in the short term rather than the final third.

Therefore, Bayern's stance may plausibly lead to the end of Liverpool's immediate interest in Olise.