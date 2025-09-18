Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa is reportedly looking to leave the club in the January transfer window aftrer struggling for regular game time.

The 27-year-old joined the Reds in the summer of 2024 from Juventus, and while he picked up the Premier League winners' medal, he played only a bit-part role in his first season.

The Italian was heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, but he stayed on following the departures of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

Chiesa scored in the 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth in the opening Premier League fixture at Anfield, and his agent has informed the Reds that the striker has a 'clear desire' to stay at the club.

Lack of opportunity could force Chiesa to move elsewhere

The Italian forward has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League thus far, and Arne Slot has shown a willingness to use him from the bench.

Chiesa suffered a huge blow when Liverpool left him out of the Champions League squad this season, but it also provided him with the opportunity to make himself available regularly for the domestic games.

According to Fichajes, the forward is seeking options elsewhere in the January transfer window to boost his chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup if Italy qualify for the tournament.

Chiesa has admirers in Italy, and he will not have a shortage of options if he really wants to move away from Anfield. However, such talks are too premature at the moment, especially when he is being considered an option by Slot.

Chiesa's situation is far from ideal

Liverpool spent a ridiculous amount of money in the summer window to acquire top-quality strikers like Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, and Chiesa would really struggle to start ahead of them, unless there's an injury crisis.

When everyone is fully fit, Slot will have a real headache in picking up his best starting line-up, and Chiesa may have to remain content with roles from the bench.

At the same time, Liverpool will look to win all major competitions, and Cheisa can expect to start in cup games. There is plenty of opportunity for him to make a genuine impact and force his manager to make plans for him in the first team.

Having said that, Liverpool probably will not stand in his way if the Italian wants to move elsewhere in search of regular game time.