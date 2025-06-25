Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is thought to be a target for a number of sides, and the Toon will reportedly have to prepare for a bid from a Premier League team.

Newcastle United are said to be braced for a bid from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak, who has been described as the Reds' 'next big target' this summer.

The Magpies managed to qualify for the Champions League and win the EFL Cup in 2024-25, and they will be looking to build upon their successes.

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga is thought to be a top target, and his speed and quality in the final third would add considerably to the squad.

Boss Eddie Howe will hope that the Forest winger will join the club and play alongside striker Isak, who is said to be admired by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Fichajes claim that the latter are preparing an offer worth just over £100m, though the Swede would only become available after the exit of Cody Gakpo.

Could selling Isak be to Newcastle's benefit?

Isak was arguably the best number nine in the Premier League last term, with his tally of 23 goals only bettered by Mohamed Salah (29).

Finding a replacement of a similar calibre to the Swede would be difficult, but there is an argument that the funds from a sale could benefit the team as a whole if they were reinvested appropriately.

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho in the winter window of 2017-18 and though the Brazilian was amongst the best attacking midfielders in the division, the Reds were then able to purchase Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Perhaps Howe would be able to bring in high-calibre targets in defence to replace the likes of Sven Botman or Fabian Schar, and he could look to find complementary players for established stars such as Bruno Guimaraes.

Would Liverpool be unstoppable?

There are fears that allowing Isak to join Liverpool would be a mistake given the Reds have already signed Florian Wirtz, who is seen as one of the most promising young stars in Europe.

The duo could form a formidable partnership up front, and such a prospect is frightening considering the club already have Salah in their ranks.

It would be surprising if Newcastle were able to bridge the gap to becoming title contenders in the upcoming season, meaning that they are unlikely to be in direct competition with Liverpool in 2025-26.

If the Magpies can significantly improve in a number of areas as a result of Isak's exit from St James' Park, then a league-record sale should at least be considered.