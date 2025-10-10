Malick Fofana's agent confirms that he is looking to take the player away from Lyon next summer, and makes a Liverpool transfer admission.

Malick Fofana’s agent has admitted that the player could move away from Lyon next summer, and Liverpool could be a potential option for him.

The 20-year-old was reportedly linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils failed in their attempt to sign him.

The ‘extraordinary’ attacker scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 41 games for the French club last season and has netted two goals in Ligue 1 thus far.

Liverpool were among clubs credited with interest for Fofana in the past, and Frederico Pena, the player’s agent, believes that the youngster belongs at a club with the stature of the Premier League champions.

What Pena has said about Fofana’s future

Pena, the general manager of Roc Nation Sports, founded by rap megastar Jay-Z, has admitted that the organisation are considering plans about Fofana’s future.

The highly-rated attacker is likely to be a part of Belgium’s squad at next summer’s World Cup, should Rudi Garcia’s side qualify for the tournament.

In an interview with De Morgan, as relayed by the Liverpool Echo, Pena said: “This is the season in which Fofana wants to show himself to the world, especially at the World Cup.

“If he succeeds, he can move from Lyon to a top 10 club. Roc Nation, we strongly believe in him. Liverpool, Bayern, Manchester City, those are the clubs where he belongs.

"[He is] an extraordinary talent who is gradually ready for a transfer. Next year, the World Cup will take place in the United States, the birthplace of Roc Nation.

"We want to get Fofana out of his shell. Listen, he has the potential to be a world star like (Kylian) Mbappe, (Lamine) Yamal or (Kevin) De Bruyne, but then you also have to become a personality off the field.”

Will Liverpool look to sign Fofana next summer?

Liverpool spent heavily during the summer transfer window to bolster their forward line, signing Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak from Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United, respectively.

There are suggestions that the Reds are probably missing the services of Luis Diaz, who was sold to Bayern Munich in the summer, and could look for a similar profile in the future.

If that is the plan, then Fofana could be an exciting option for them as he generally plays on the left wing and can contribute with goals and assists.

Known for his ability to play defence-splitting passes, he has developed an uncanny habit of getting into the right areas to score goals.

Lyon are reportedly likely to demand a fee of around £51.5m for the talented attacker, and Liverpool can take a gamble on him considering his age and vast potential.

Fofana definitely has the potential to play for any top side, but it is unclear whether Liverpool would be looking to add a new winger next summer, especially when urgent attention is needed on other areas of the pitch.