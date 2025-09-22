Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to face competition from Liverpool for the services of Ajax defender Youri Baas next summer.

Los Blancos have made a positive start to the 2025-26 campaign, although Vinicius Jr has struggled, being left out of the starting XI for the Champions League opener with Marseille last week.

The La Liga giants managed to win the contest at the Bernabeu, with head coach Xabi Alonso squashing rumours of a potential exit for the Brazilian.

Real Madrid have won all six of their competitive matches at the beginning of 2025-26, meaning that they sit top of the domestic standings, two points ahead of fierce rivals Barcelona.

Alonso's troops have a Tuesday night trip to Levante on the agenda before the Madrid derby against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for Ajax man Baas?

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Real Madrid are interested in securing the services of Ajax defender Baas in the near future.

The report claims that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has identified the 22-year-old as someone who could be successful in the long term at the Bernabeu.

However, the La Liga powerhouses are not alone in their fondness of Baas, with Premier League holders Liverpool supposedly eyeing up the centre-back.

It is understood that Reds head coach Arne Slot has made a 'direct request' for the Dutch defender, who has impressed at the heart of Ajax's backline.

The Amsterdam-based club are reluctant to lose the talents of Baas, but realise that the player is destined for a top European league.

What about Guehi to Liverpool?

With Liverpool reportedly targeting the signature of Baas, it raises the question of whether Marc Guehi's move to Anfield will materialise in the next year.

The England international was mightily close to joining the Anfield club before Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the transfer after they failed to source an adequate replacement.

With Virgil van Dijk heading towards the end of his prime and Ibrahima Konate constantly linked away, it is feasible that both Baas and Guehi arrive on Merseyside together next summer.