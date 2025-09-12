Liverpool are reportedly considering Juventus defender Bremer as an alternative option to Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Gleison Bremer after they previously failed in their pursuit of the Juventus defender in 2024.

The Reds added Italian youngster Giovanni Leoni to their backline in the summer transfer window, but they failed in their efforts to recruit Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Everything was in place for Guehi to bolster Arne Slot's defensive options, only for the deal to fall through after Palace failed to sign a suitable replacement.

Liverpool are still keen to bring Guehi to Anfield, although they could wait until next summer to sign him on a free transfer when his Palace contract expires.

Liverpool considering Bremer move

Guehi may be their top central defensive target, but Liverpool appear to be keeping an eye on potential alternative options.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are showing an interest in signing Bremer from Italian giants Juventus.

The report claims that Liverpool were close to signing him in the 2024 summer transfer window before they ultimately decided against the transfer.

Liverpool are considering whether to renew their pursuit, although they could face plenty of competition for the 28-year-old.

Bremer is said to be a target for other Premier League clubs, while 'leading' teams across Europe are monitoring his situation.

Who is Gleison Bremer?

The centre-back has been playing his football in Serie A for seven years after joining Torino from Atletico Mineiro in the summer of 2028.

Bremer racked up 110 competitive appearances for Torino, before he completed a move to their bitter rivals, Juventus, in 2022.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the top defenders in Serie A during his 93 matches as a Juventus player, although he was forced to miss the majority of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Bremer has returned from his long layoff to start Juventus' first two games of the new season, helping his team record back-to-back wins without conceding.

Liverpool will be among a number of top clubs keeping tabs on the defender's performances for Igor Tudor's side this term.