Sports Mole ponders how Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez might replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at Premier League champions Liverpool.

Liverpool may have won the Premier League under Arne Slot at the first time of asking, but they have wasted no time in finding ways to strengthen the squad in the transfer market.

For example, the Reds have already announced the signing of the versatile Jeremie Frimpong, who is expected to compete with Conor Bradley for the right-back spot vacated by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The champions have also been linked extensively with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who is poised to take over from the aging Andy Robertson should his move materialise.

Considering that the Merseysiders' attacking full-backs were a crucial component of their success under Jurgen Klopp, and have continued to be important under Slot, it would be fair to say that these signings could represent a major transitional moment at Anfield.

With this in mind, Sports Mole takes a look at how the pair would fit in at Liverpool.

The Most Productive in Premier League History

Klopp brought Alexander-Arnold into the senior side through the academy, while Robertson was bought from relegated Hull City for just £8m, and the duo went on to become the two highest assisting defenders in Premier League history during his tenure.

The England right-back holds the top spot for now with 64, and his impressive passing range helps him to stand out despite consistent criticism of his lacklustre defensive displays.

In his early years, the Real Madrid man was tasked with overlapping on the right flank while Mohamed Salah cut inside, and the pinpoint precision of his crossing proved a dangerous weapon in Liverpool's arsenal.

However, in 2022-23, Alexander-Arnold was tasked with inverting from his usual right-back position into midfield areas, where his background as a central player at youth level - as well as his unique skill in spreading the play - made him the focal point of Liverpool's buildup from deep areas, rather than in the final third.

This increased responsibility in deep areas, coupled with a number of injuries, reduced the scouser's output in 2024-25, though he still managed to provide six assists in his final season before signing for Real in June.

As for Robertson, 'the Flying Scotsman' has 60 Premier League assists to his name, and his tenacity and relentless playstyle has endeared him to fans.

Klopp took some time to bed the former Celtic man in at Anfield, choosing to stick with Alberto Moreno in the early days after his signing in the summer of 2017, though an injury to the Spanish left-back was an opportunity that he grasped with both hands.

The Scotland captain seemed to have endless amounts of energy as he tirelessly marauded up and down the left flank, a trait perhaps best shown by his willingness to press the entirety of the Manchester City side at Anfield in 2018, chasing the ball from his station at full-back up to goalkeeper Ederson.

Robertson was not at the same technical level as Alexander-Arnold, but his physical capabilities made him complimentary to the right-back, and his crossing was a major threat, especially during counter attacks.

That being said, the left-back was tasked with additional defensive requirements when his counterpart began to invert into midfield, sometimes operating almost as a third centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, and this also served to limit his offensive output.

It is also worthwhile to mention that Robertson has endured back-to-back underwhelming seasons ahead of this summer, and with a number of high-profile errors under his belt, including a red card against Fulham, some commentators have questioned his future as first-choice at the club.

How do Frimpong and Kerkez compare stylistically?

Slot's first signing of the summer, Frimpong, played in a more advanced role under Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga, and it remains to be seen how he will fare at right-back for the Reds.

However, what is clear is that the Dutchman is a significantly different profile to Alexander-Arnold, and instead of drifting infield to play passes, he is more likely to be found dribbling or overlapping on the flank.

Die Schwarzroten would often line up without any traditional wingers in the XI, and Frimpong would provide width from wing-back, where he would run beyond other forwards and midfielders like Florian Wirtz - who is also expected to move to Anfield - to support the attack.

At Liverpool, he could replicate the type of aid that Salah had in earlier seasons, when the Reds' former number 66 would enable the Egyptian to drift into central spaces by moving out wide himself.

As for Kerkez, the Bournemouth left-back is known for his tenacity and engine on the flank, and the five assists that he contributed this term highlight his attacking potential.

The Hungarian is an international teammate of Liverpool's Dominik Szboszlai, and the duo's combination of speed and intensity of running could overwhelm many teams next season, especially if, as has been hinted at by Slot, the midfielder features in a deeper role on the left-hand side in 2025-26.

Stylistically, Kerkez much more closely resembles Robertson than their right-sided counterparts, and the 21-year-old's transition to life on Merseyside could be eased if the 31-year old is willing to accept reduced playtime as he approaches the end of his contract.

Slot's Admiration of Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain's versatile, attacking full-backs Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi have become the envy of European football after Les Parisiens impressive Champions League campaign, and their victory over Liverpool in February seems to have left a lasting impression on Slot.

The Dutch manager was full of praise for the duo, namedropping Hakimi in particular on multiple occasions after the Round of 16, including on May 9, when he directly compared the intensity of 21-year-old Bradley's running to the Moroccan speedster.

The title-winning boss also referred to Hakimi as 'a fourth attacker' before the second leg at Anfield, and an attempt to emulate this role in his own right-back could explain the decision to move for Frimpong, who is more attack minded than a traditional full-back.

On the other Flank, Mendes often acts as a counterbalance for his partner's offensive pursuits, staying back when he goes forward but making the difference by joining the attack in precise moments.

Liverpool will hope that Frimpong and Kerkez can have a similar impact for Liverpool, as it is no small task to replace Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, who have been vital to all of the Reds' success since the pair linked up in 2017.