Liverpool's defeat against Chelsea raises questions about why they have been so inconsistent in their performances at the start of the season.

Liverpool's squad turnover in the summer has been partly responsible for their inconsistent start to the Premier League season, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

The champions suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, their second consecutive loss in the league and their third consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Though the Merseysiders are only a point behind first-placed Arsenal, fans have voiced concern about the team's performances throughout the campaign.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch argued that the significant upheaval in the squad can in part be blamed for the club's displays, saying: "There's a few huge mitigating factors around this start to the season and the performances so far, and the Chelsea game is no different.

"The number one factor is the turnover - you can't add four or five new players to your starting XI and expect them to have those immediate relationships. This takes time and it's why Liverpool have generally looked to forego heavy turnover in any summer, and this was out of character for them.

"You've got Gakpo and Salah, but they're on opposite wings. While they know each other's habits, they're stationed far apart. Suddenly you've got Ekitike or Isak and they don't know everybody's movements, they don't know where everybody wants the ball, and then Wirtz is behind and supposed to be loading the bullets."

Liverpool brought nine players to the club in the summer, but they also sold seven players while allowing Harvey Elliott to join Aston Villa on loan with an obligation to buy, so perhaps disruption to the first team should have been expected.

Impact of Diogo Jota's death on the Liverpool squad

Everyone associated with Liverpool was impacted by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in July, and his death would have undoubtedly had an impact on his teammates.

Virgil van Dijk spoke in the aftermath of the club's defeat against Chelsea and talked of difficulties on and off the pitch, and it would be understandable if many were still coming to terms with the loss of a friend and colleague.

Lynch stressed the importance of giving the players leniency as it is impossible to know how they have been impacted, telling Sports Mole: "On Jota, it's difficult to judge exactly how that would manifest itself. We've all experienced grief, but it's very hard to know if you're a professional footballer how you would see that playing out.

"We should give a bit of leeway, not least because everybody three months ago was saying that they deserve leeway, but the moment that results have gone the wrong way it seems that that [leniency] has gone completely out the window.

"Social media is a cesspit but I was stunned by the lack of humanity from some people in the way that they discuss it. I've seen things suggesting that [Van Dijk's quotes] were an excuse, but if you are typing that out online you really need to have a word with yourself and have a think about what your priorities are in life."

Mohamed Salah was in tears after Liverpool beat Bournemouth at Anfield in their opening game of the season, and it is important to understand that each member of the squad will grieve in their own way and in their own time.

Did Arne Slot get outclassed by Enzo Maresca?

During the match against Chelsea, Liverpool were routinely exploited by Enzo Maresca's side as the victors were able to overload the Reds' double pivot, as seen when Alexis Mac Allister was stranded in the middle against two Blues players for Moises Caicedo's opener.

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella also revealed that he was instructed to target the space behind Salah, who has often been given defensive freedom in order to pose more of a threat in the final third.

Lynch did not excuse Arne Slot of criticism despite mitigating factors, and suggested that changes may need to be made, when he told Sports Mole: "Mac Allister could do more but he is in a two-versus-one situation, and Van Dijk couldn't [step up to help despite] a little bit of criticism.

"These are the problems that Liverpool have had throughout this season, and they have been punished particularly in the last three games. That's the stuff that the manager will be looking at and thinking he needs to stop that from happening, though it's impossible to stop it happening all the time.

"It's not quite working, and maybe he has to consider changing his approach [without the ball] to something else and give the opposition something else to figure out. He may also think that once things start to click then that will start to work again and those trade-offs will again become worth it."

Salah may not have tracked Cucurella frequently, but his higher positioning also led to strong opportunities during counter-attacks, and he may have influenced the scoreline on another day.

