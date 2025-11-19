Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool will hope that the end of the November international break can lead to a resurgence in the Premier League, starting with their clash against visitors Nottingham Forest, who they face at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds find themselves eighth in the table with 18 points having been beaten in five of their past six top-flight fixtures, including when they lost 3-0 against Manchester City on November 9.

As for Forest, boss Sean Dyche's side are 19th with just nine points, though his style of football could cause Arne Slot huge tactical problems.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match.

What time does Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

This clash is set to be hosted at Anfield, and the Reds will hope for revenge at the 61,276-capacity stadium having lost 1-0 at the ground in the corresponding fixture in 2024-25.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The weekend's game will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Supporters will be unable to stream the game because of the blackout rules.

Highlights

Fans can catch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest?

Liverpool are eight points behind Arsenal, and another defeat could prove fatal for their slim chances of retaining their Premier League crown.

Players like Florian Wirtz have excelled while on international duty, and they will need to be on top form if they are to break through Forest's deep block.

Dyche is certain to target the Merseysiders' vulnerability to direct football, with the Reds' midfield having struggled all season to deal with second balls.

Forest could also target their hosts' weakness from set pieces, though they must make sure to not concede first, as that would force them to open up.

If Liverpool can score the first goal, they could come out on top against the visitors, though they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet.

