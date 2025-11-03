Liverpool's poor start to the 2025-26 season has seen the club fall behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, and some fans believe Arne Slot is to blame.

The Liverpool hierarchy are more to blame for the team's issues this season than Arne Slot, Reds expert David Lynch has argued.

After an unprecedented summer of spending - more than £400m was spent on new faces - the 2025-26 campaign has so far failed to deliver upon expectations, with the Merseysiders seven points behind first-placed Arsenal in the Premier League.

Questions have been raised about Arne Slot's coaching this term, as while he managed to oversee a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday, the Reds have still lost six of their last eight games in all competitions.

While Lynch did not absolve the boss of blame, he insisted that the rest of the recruitment team deserve more criticism, when he told Sports Mole: "I don't think he's been given the tools. A lot more of the blame should go on the suits that are above him in the pecking order.

"If you give Slot this setup coming into a Premier League season where physicality is basically all that matters in a lot of the games, you're setting him up to fail. Everybody's got a veto in this situation, it's collaborative, so Slot's not entirely released from blame as he was involved in that process too.

"But as a collective, they've all failed and the manager is the one who pays the price because he's got to try and find wins and he had to try and go to Brentford and get a result despite the fact that they're just absolutely pinging the ball into the box every time."

Florian Wirtz was signed for a fee that could rise to £116m, but he was only a substitute against Villa, with Slot preferring to play a more combative midfield that could deal with second balls.

Have Liverpool failed to copy Paris Saint-Germain?

Slot repeatedly spoke of his admiration of Paris Saint-Germain in 2024-25, and the addition of stars such as Hugo Ekitike, Wirtz and Milos Kerkez perhaps indicated his desire to play like the French side this season.

However, PSG rarely have to encounter the physicality that Liverpool do in the Premier League, and they have players better suited to playing such a fluid and dynamic system.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch highlighted Liverpool's poor attempt at imitating PSG as a reason for the team's struggles, saying: "One of the big standouts were the two full-backs for PSG. Duel winners, physical specimens. Hakimi up and down that right-hand side. Nuno Mendes is unbelievable physically - he locked Salah.

"Adding Wirtz to the midfield, it makes it more diminutive. PSG can get away with that because they're playing Champions League games where the football is less physical, and Ligue 1 is not as physical as the Premier League either.

"As significant as the PSG defeat was and the clear effect it had on Slot, the Newcastle defeat last season was one that should have stuck in his head, as well as Everton. Those were games where the opposition turned it into a physical battle and Liverpool came out second best."

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 in the EFL Cup final by Newcastle United in March, with the Magpies often getting the better of the Reds in duels and challenges, something that has been a consistent theme in the side's losses this season.

Is Arne Slot facing sack threat this season?

With games against Real Madrid and Manchester City to come this week, the Merseysiders face the prospect of losing eight out of their last 10 fixtures by the time the November international break pauses club football.

Though there have been some positives to take from 2025-26, Slot has not yet proven he can resolve the team's numerous issues in buildup, in defence and in midfield.

While Lynch understood the criticism of Slot, he reiterated that the Dutchman's job should not be under immediate pressure, telling Sports Mole: "I don't think he should be under pressure because there's mitigating circumstances that aren't entirely his fault. That said, he can't keep losing, but things will level out.

"There will be pressure on him if there's a doubt over Liverpool qualifying for the Champions League. That's when FSG would get a bit nervous and conversations would be happening, but he should have enough in his squad to get into the top four regardless.

"Despite everything I've said about the physical issues, some of those fine margins in games will start to go for him. Liverpool will win plenty of home games regardless of that fact, but if Champions League qualification comes into doubt, that's when he's under threat."

It should also be noted that Slot's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season, so unless a new deal is offered to the 47-year-old in the near future, doubts about his future at Anfield could continue to grow.