Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is expected to receive a significant fitness boost for Saturday's Premier League home fixture against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

The Reds went into the international break missing Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni, but the former is now said to be on the cusp of a return from his hamstring injury.

Not only is Alisson expected to exit the treatment room, he is also in line to start for the first time since late September, replacing Giorgi Mamardashvili in between the sticks.

However, the champions have been rocked by the news that Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz are now out with muscular issues, and the former's issue leaves Slot in a familiar pickle at right-back.

The Dutchman highlighted Joe Gomez's recent lack of action in his press conference, so Curtis Jones could fill in, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to continue in his central role.

Slot has no such quandaries on the left of the attack, where compatriot Cody Gakpo should be a straight swap for the stricken wirtz.

On the opposite side, Mohamed Salah is poised to make his 300th Premier League appearance for the Reds, and the 33-year-old could be working in tandem with Alexander Isak, who is more than fit enough to take Hugo Ekitike's place.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

