A worrying statistic has emerged for Liverpool supporters following their side's 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Arne Slot's men were knocked off their perch at the top of the Premier League table just before kickoff, as Arsenal rose to top spot by virtue of their straightforward 2-0 home win over West Ham United.

Mikel Arteta's side will now spend the entirety of the international break at the summit thanks to the Blues' success in the 5.30pm kickoff, where Moises Caicedo and Estevao cancelled out a Cody Gakpo leveller.

Caicedo - who was memorably the subject of an intense transfer tussle between Chelsea and Liverpool in 2023 - opened the scoring with a cracking strike from outside the box, before Gakpo pounced from close range to level in the second half.

However, after Liverpool's previous spate of late winners early on in the season, the Reds had the tables turned on them once again, as Estevao latched onto Marc Cucurella's low cross to convert the decisive goal in the dying embers.

Liverpool concede 90+ minute winners in successive Premier League games

Chelsea's narrow success not only marked Liverpool's third loss in a row in all competitions, but also the second Premier League game this season where they have conceded the winning goal in second-half injury time.

Slot's side were also subjected to last-gasp heartbreak against Crystal Palace last weekend, where Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to propel Crystal Palace to a bedlam-inducing 2-1 triumph.

The Merseyside giants are now just the second reigning Premier League champions to suffer such a fate in the competition, after Arsenal also conceded 90+ minute winners in two games in the 2004-05 season.

That year, Arsene Wenger's Invincibles succumbed to a 92nd-minute winner from Liverpool's Neil Mellor in a 2-1 loss at Anfield, before Emile Heskey scored in the 90th minute for Birmingham City in a 2-1 defeat at the end of the season.

Arsenal were ultimately unable to defend their title that year, ending up a whopping 12 points behind Chelsea in second place, so history is not on Liverpool's side after they joined the Gunners in that unwanted party.

Why Chelsea loss was "completely different" to Palace defeat for Liverpool boss Slot

Even though Liverpool shipped injury-time winning goals in both games against Palace and Chelsea, Slot explained why the defeat to the latter was "completely different" from his point of view.

"Another game similar to the Palace game, although the game was completely different because the playing style of both teams are completely different," the Dutchman said in his post-game press conference.

"But not similar to the Palace game where in the first half I think we played not our best football but still were able to create three big chances.

"They've only had one and they've immediately scored it, which was completely different to the Palace game, where Palace created a lot of chances in the first half."

Slot also provided an update on the injury suffered by Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool's loss to the Blues, as the champions face a possible defensive crisis ahead of the visit of Manchester United on October 19.

