Who was Andre Silva, footballer and Jota’s brother?

André was 25 years old and defended Penafiel, in the Portuguese second division.

The car accident that claimed the life of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota on Thursday (3rd July) also resulted in the death of his brother, Andre Silva, who was also a professional footballer for Penafiel in Portugal’s second division.

Andre Silva, aged 25, was also a forward and had been preparing for his third season with Penafiel, with his contract running until June 2026. Last season, he made 32 appearances, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Over the course of his career, Silva played 143 official matches, netting 21 goals and registering four assists. He had been with Penafiel since the 2023-24 campaign. According to Penafiel coach Helder Cristovao, speaking to SporTV Portugal, Silva stood out for his speed and attacking ability, as well as his exemplary conduct off the pitch, balancing his football career with academic and business pursuits.

Remembering Andre Silva's career

Born on 28th April 2000, Andre Silva followed the same footballing path as his older brother Diogo Jota, three years his senior. Both players began their journeys at Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal, though their careers later diverged.

While Diogo Jota went on to play for Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, Silva developed through the youth systems of Gondomar, Porto, Famalicao, and Boavista.

As a professional, Silva featured for Gondomar in 2021 before signing for Penafiel ahead of the 2023-24 season.

During his time at Porto’s academy, Silva became close friends with Vitinha, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, and the pair reportedly remained in regular contact despite their careers taking them in different directions.

In addition to his football career, Andre Silva also earned a degree in business administration and co-founded a company with his brother.

The tragic accident that killed Diogo Jota

The fatal accident occurred in the Cernadilla region of Zamora, in Spain’s autonomous community of Castile and Leon. According to reports, the vehicle’s tyre burst during an overtaking manoeuvre, causing it to veer off the road before catching fire upon impact. Both Diogo Jota and Andre Silva lost their lives at the scene.

The accident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning. The brothers were travelling to Santander on Spain’s northern coast before boarding a boat to England, where Jota was due to return to Liverpool.

According to CNN Portugal, the 27-year-old forward had recently undergone lung surgery and was advised not to fly due to the potential risks associated with cabin pressure. As a result, he opted to travel by car.