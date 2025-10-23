Mohamed Salah removes Liverpool from social media accounts after Frankfurt snub

By
Mohamed Salah has removed all references to Liverpool on the social media network X after the Reds won 5-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt away from home in the Champions League on Wednesday. 

Liverpool returned to winning ways after four consecutive defeats, where Arne Slot made some bold decisions, including dropping Salah and Alexis Mac Allister to the bench. 

Salah, who scored 34 goals and provided 23 assists last season for Liverpool, has struggled to recapture his form so far this season, but he has still managed three goals and three assists across all competitions. 

Liverpool lined up with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in a 4-4-2 system without Salah, who was also on the bench in the previous Champions League game against Galatasaray. 

Salah removes Liverpool reference from social media

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah pictured on October 4, 2025

In previous matches, even when the Reds were winning, it became apparent that Liverpool are struggling to find the perfect balance in the side, and Slot had to make some changes. 

Salah was far from his usual best in recent games and has missed several good scoring opportunities, which possibly prompted the Dutchman to take him out of the starting lineup. 

The 33-year-old came on the pitch after Liverpool had scored their final goal, but despite being on the field for 16 minutes, he still registered more shots than any other player. 

The Reds legend, however, faced slack from a section of fans on social media for opting to score all by himself rather than squaring the ball to Florian Wirtz for a simple tap-in into an open net.

After facing recent criticisms, Salah has now removed any reference to Liverpool from his bio and changed both his profile picture and header image on the social media platform. 

Will Salah start against Brentford? 

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC looks on during his side's UEFA Champions League on September 30, 2025

Slot confirmed after the game that it was a difficult decision to let Salah out, but he needed to make changes - both defensively and offensively - following the injury to Ryan Gravenberch. 

Salah has been immense for Liverpool over the years, and while he is going through a rough patch, he has the quality to turn it around. 

With Isak out for this weekend against Brentford, it will be interesting to see if Slot brings Salah in the starting lineup, with the Reds looking to avoid their fourth defeat in a row in the Premier League. 

Written by
Saikat Mandal

