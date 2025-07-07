Liverpool announce that they will air a special remembrance programme for Diogo Jota at 6pm tonight following the striker's tragic death last week.

Liverpool have announced that they will air a special remembrance programme for the late Diogo Jota following the striker's devastating death at the age of 28.

The Portugal international and his brother Andre Silva - aged 25 - lost their lives in a car accident in northern Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the Lamborghini they were travelling in suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle.

Jota and his younger sibling were travelling to catch a ferry to England when the incident occurred, as the former had been advised not to fly by doctors following a recent operation on a partially collapsed lung.

The duo's heartbreaking deaths sparked a wave of tributes from both in and outside the footballing landscape, and they were laid to rest in their native Portugal over the weekend during an intimate funeral ceremony.

Liverpool players and Arne Slot were among the mourners in attendance in Gondomar, while fans have been continually paying their respects at Anfield, laying down tributes outside the ground and signing the book of condolence in the Anfield Road Stand reception area.

Now, Liverpool have announced that Jota will be further commemorated in a video tribute called "Remembering Diogo: Our Number 20", which will be broadcast at 6pm UK time on Monday evening.

Liverpool announce details for special Jota tribute programme

The video will be free to air on the official Liverpool website, as well as their YouTube channel, social media pages, LFCTV and All Red Video, and will reflect on the late 28-year-old's on-field and off-field legacy at Anfield.

A statement from Liverpool read: "Remembering Diogo: Our Number 20 is a dedication to the Portuguese, who so tragically died in a road traffic accident in Spain on Thursday, alongside his brother Andre Silva.

"The programme from Anfield will include the many tributes from fans, teammates and across the football world in recent days, while saluting a hugely popular player and person by looking back on his impact on and off the pitch.

"It can be watched live from 6pm BST, and subsequently on demand, here on Liverpoolfc.com (below), via the club's social media channels, on YouTube, All Red Video and LFCTV."

Jota's five seasons at Liverpool saw the attacker produce 65 goals and 26 assists from 182 appearances across all competitions, and his final outing at Anfield saw him lift the Premier League title alongside his teammates.

Jota also collected one FA Cup and two EFL Cup titles during his time with the 20-time English champions, while he also turned out for Atletico Madrid, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pacos de Ferreira and Porto at senior level after coming through the Gondomar ranks.