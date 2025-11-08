Liverpool can achieve something they have never achieved in the Premier League era when they tackle Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds and the Citizens have been handed a prime opportunity to close the gap on leaders Arsenal, who were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Sunderland on Saturday evening.

Arne Slot's men will move to within five points of the Gunners should they prevail on November 9, while victory for City will take them to within four points of Mikel Arteta's side.

While Pep Guardiola - who takes charge of his 1,000th game as a manager this weekend - has overseen three straight wins in all tournaments heading into the weekend, Slot has masterminded a Liverpool revival with back-to-back successes over Aston Villa and Real Madrid.

The Dutchman also trumped Guardiola twice in the Premier League last season, when Liverpool won 2-0 at both Anfield and the Etihad en route to their 20th English top-flight title.

Liverpool aiming for club Premier League first in Man City clash

If the Reds also prevail on Sunday afternoon, they will celebrate beating Man City in back-to-back Premier League away matches for the first time ever.

The last time Liverpool won consecutive matches away to the Sky Blues came during the days of the old First Division, triumphing in three on the spin on Man City's turf from 1987 to 1991.

The first fixture in that streak saw Ian Rush decide the match in a 1-0 victory in 1987, before the Welshman also bagged a brace in a 4-1 success at Maine Road two years later.

The 1990-91 season saw Jan Molby net twice and John Barnes add an insurance goal in a straightforward 3-0 victory, but during the Premier League era, Liverpool have only ever claimed five top-flight victories on Man City's soil.

The reigning champions also claimed wins away to the Citizens in 2002-03, 2005-06, 2008-09 and 2015-16, but it has been 34 years since they achieved successive victories on Man City's territory.

Mohamed Salah chasing Wayne Rooney record in Man City vs. Liverpool

Key to Liverpool's hopes of achieving that Premier League first will be Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah, whose 13 goals in this fixture is only inferior to Rush's 15 for the Reds against Man City.

The Egypt international could not directly contribute to the Champions League win over Real Madrid in midweek, but he struck the first goal in last weekend's 2-0 success vs. Aston Villa, capitalising on a horror mistake from Emiliano Martinez.

That strike saw Salah equal Wayne Rooney's record for the most Premier League goal involvements for one club, moving onto a staggering 276 combined goals and assists in the competition for Liverpool, the same number Rooney managed for Manchester United.

Salah therefore needs just one involvement on Sunday to set a new outright record in the category - the 33-year-old has registered 188 goals and 88 assists for Liverpool in the league, compared to Rooney's 183 strikes and 93 helpers for Man Utd.

