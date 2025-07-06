'He lit up a room' - Trent remembers Jota at

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold remembers Diogo Jota as someone who could 'light up a room' following the tragic death of his former Liverpool teammate.

Real Madrid defender and former Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold remembered Diogo Jota as someone who could 'light up a room' following the Portuguese's death at the age of 28.

Mourners gathered in their hundreds to attend the funeral of Jota and his brother Andre Silva on Saturday, two days after the siblings were tragically killed in a car accident in northern Spain.

However, Alexander-Arnold was unable to join his former teammates at the service on account of his Club World Cup commitments with Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos overcome Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the quarter-finals.

Alexander-Arnold and Jota shared a dressing room at Anfield for five years following the latter's arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, winning a Premier League title, two EFL Cups and one FA Cup together.

Speaking to DAZN after Saturday's victory, Alexander-Arnold was keen to focus on the positive aspects of Jota's life and the "heart-warming" tributes to the deceased pair from across the sporting landscape.

Alexander-Arnold: 'Diogo Jota could light up a room'

"Some things are bigger than the game," Alexander-Arnold said. “It has been difficult but it’s been very emotional, very heart-warming to see the footballing world uniting and come together to show their love and support to him and his family, and obviously his brother as well.

"So although it’s been difficult, it’s also been a nice showing out from everyone, all clubs, all people, uniting and showing love and support for what must be a mind-blowingly hard time for the family.

“I’ve been in and around him and his brother, his family, his amazing wife, his parents, his amazing three children. It’s truly, truly heartbreaking to wake up to news like that. It’s something that you would never, ever expect.

"He was a very close friend, someone who lit up a room when he was in it. I shared the dressing room (with him) for five years (and have) amazing memories on and off the pitch with him.

"It goes without saying he will never be forgotten by anyone. He will live long in all our memories for the amazing man and player he was."

Xabi Alonso "happy" for Alexander-Arnold after Club World Cup display

In spite of the recent devastating events, Alexander-Arnold excelled on the pitch for Real Madrid on Saturday, winning more duels (4) and making more tackles (3) than any other Blancos player.

The England international also played a critical role in Fran Garcia's strike, delivering a low ball into the mixer which was touched on to the arriving left-back for Los Blancos' second of the game.

Also talking to DAZN at full time, Real boss Xabi Alonso expressed pleasure at Alexander-Arnold's performance amid the circumstances, saying: "Trent is just starting with a new club after a long time at Liverpool, and certainly in the last few days, especially for him, things haven't been easy. We are happy that he enjoyed his game."

Alexander-Arnold will now be expected to start Wednesday's blockbuster semi-final with European champions Paris Saint-Germain, as the two most recent Champions League winners vie to meet Fluminense or Chelsea in next weekend's final.

However, Alonso will have to work around the suspension of Dean Huijsen, who was given a straight red card in the final seconds of Saturday's victory for a last-man foul.