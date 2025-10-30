Aston Villa reportedly have an option to sign Harvey Elliott permanently next summer, but there is also a possibility that he could return to Liverpool.

Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield, and Harvey Elliott will not be in the squad to face the Reds, as he is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 and made 149 appearances, scoring 17 goals, during a trophy-laden spell that included two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups, and the FA Cup.

The left-footed winger did not feature heavily under Arne Slot last season and decided to move to Villa Park on loan in search of regular gametime.

Villa have an obligation to sign him permanently for £35m next summer, but according to the Daily Mail, that commitment is only active once Elliott has played a certain number of games.

Since moving to Villa, he has managed only 97 minutes of Premier League action this season, and the attacker is growing frustrated with the treatment he is receiving from Unai Emery.

Potential return to Liverpool?

In theory, Elliott could return to Liverpool next summer if he fails to meet the required criteria.

The England U21 star was left out of Emery’s squad altogether for Villa’s 1-0 win over Manchester United, and it has been suggested that Emery is not sold on Elliott's potential.

The Spaniard recently suggested that while Elliott has remained professional and has been doing proper training, his performances in the number 10 role are not upto the mark.

The report claims that it will take a significant turnaround for him to secure a permanent move to Villa Park next summer, and it must be excruciating for the 22-year-old to see his growth stagnating.

Liverpool have a wealth of attacking option

Liverpool rates Elliott highly, and they retain a buy-back clause, which will secure a percentage of any future sales.

Even if he returns to Liverpool next summer, chances are high that the club will try to find a way to send him away, either on loan or on a permanent deal elsewhere.

The Reds have enough depth and quality in attacking areas, and Slot could really struggle to integrate Elliott into his star-studded team.