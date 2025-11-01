Liverpool expert David Lynch gives his take on the Reds' 2-0 win over Aston Villa as Arne Slot's men end their four-game Premier League losing run at Anfield.

By David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

If anyone was wondering why teams no longer look to play out from the back against Liverpool, then this 2-0 win over Aston Villa showed exactly why.

The Reds have rarely faced such tactics during a torrid recent run that saw them lose six of their last seven outings in all competitions, instead coming up against repeated aerial assaults.

But here, they were given the opportunity to show that their intense press still works, and used it to fashion two goals by pinching the ball high up the pitch from Villa.

That bodes well for the Reds in a crucial week that continues with games against Real Madrid and Manchester City - two sides who will also look to keep the ball on the deck.

But, while the opposition approach is worthy of mention, what will most please Arne Slot is that his side also looked better in every aspect of their play all night.

Why Aston Villa win can be "turning point" for Arne Slot's Liverpool

It was not just the aggressive defending that was back on the menu, but slick interplay and a cutting edge in the final third that had deserted Liverpool of late.

And that owed much to the improved performances of two players who had previously looked some way short of their best: Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah.

If Mac Allister is finally over the injury that forced him to miss pre-season, then the Reds have got their best and most important midfielder back.

Meanwhile, nobody needs to explain how crucial Salah is to an attack that he held up single-handedly last term, even if it boasts some recent additions.

Of course, the challenge now for Liverpool is to follow up this promising performance by repeating it against Real and City in the days ahead.

Should they do that, then this routine win over Villa could well be seen as a turning point in a campaign that had previously threatened to turn sour.

