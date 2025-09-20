Liverpool can equal an 88-year-old club record and Mohamed Salah can create Merseyside derby history when the Reds host Everton in Saturday's early Premier League kickoff.

Premier League leaders Liverpool can equal a club Merseyside derby record set all the way back in 1937 when they host Everton in Saturday's lunchtime blockbuster.

The Reds have a perfect top-flight record to maintain when they welcome the Toffees to their Anfield home, having taken 12 points from a possible 12 at the start of their title defence in 2025-26.

A smash-and-grab 1-0 success over newly-promoted Burnley - courtesy of a last-gasp Mohamed Salah penalty - extended their 100% record last weekend, before their recent trend of late winners continued in midweek.

Arne Slot's men came out on top in a five-goal Champions League thriller with Atletico Madrid, where an injury-time Virgil van Dijk header launched Liverpool to a 3-2 win and saw the Merseyside giants avoid another potential collapse from 2-0 up.

Now that the dust has settled from that extraordinary European affair, Liverpool can temporarily extend their lead at the Premier League summit by taking down Everton, whom they have built up a streak of home success against.

Liverpool out to win fifth consecutive home Merseyside derby

The reigning English champions have prevailed in each of their last four home matches against Everton in all competitions, last falling to defeat vs. the Toffees at Anfield behind closed doors in February 2021.

Should Slot mastermind a victory on Saturday, it would mark just the second time ever that Liverpool have beaten Everton in five straight home games, a feat they first achieved from 1933 to 1937.

Since that Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson-inflicted 2-0 loss in 2021, Liverpool have won four straight Anfield encounters against their bitter rivals by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0, prevailing 2-0 in each of the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

Slot then oversaw a 1-0 success in April courtesy of a goal from the late Diogo Jota - the Portuguese's last in professional football - and the Reds have only been beaten once in their last 28 home contests against Saturday's visitors.

Mohamed Salah out to break Steven Gerrard record vs. Everton

While Liverpool are bidding to equal an 88-year-old club record, talisman Mohamed Salah could leave Steven Gerrard in his wake for the second time in the space of a few days.

The 33-year-old overtook the former Reds skipper in the club's all-time Champions League appearance list on Wednesday, playing his 74th match in the competition for Liverpool to surpass Gerrard's total of 73 UCL appearances in the red shirt.

Now, if Salah nets at least twice on Saturday, the Egypt international will break the record for the most goals ever scored in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League; Salah has bagged eight versus the Toffees in the tournament, while Gerrard netted an unrivalled nine.

However, Salah is still some way away from catching the two highest Merseyside derby scorers of all time, as Ian Rush struck an exceptional 20 goals in this fixture, while Dixie Dean managed 18 for Everton.

Salah could not contribute to the 1-0 home win over the Toffees last season, but the ex-Chelsea man provided a goal and assist in the unforgettable 2-2 draw at Goodison Park earlier in the campaign.

