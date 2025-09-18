Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Everton, the Sports Mole team predicts their winners for the Merseyside derby.

Anfield will host the latest instalment of the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon, as Premier League champions and current leaders Liverpool welcome Everton.

Liverpool will enter the match off the back of a last-gasp 3-2 success over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and Arne Slot's side have been the masters of late victories early in the season.

The English champions are top of the Premier League table, boasting 12 points from four matches, while Everton sit sixth, picking up seven points from their opening four games of the campaign.

Here, the Sports Mole team predicts who will win the battle at Anfield, as Everton look to become the first team to prevent Liverpool from winning this season.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Liverpool

The fact that Liverpool have won five from five so far this season is, quite frankly, ridiculous. Arne Slot's side have not been anywhere near their best in any of their matches, yet have somehow dug deep and found the resolve to win each of their games late on.

It's the best way to win and there is plenty to be said for the champion spirit and never-say-die attitude that it shows; there is almost a feeling of inevitability when the clock ticks into the final 10 minutes that Liverpool will find a goal from somewhere now.

However, sooner rather than later, that stoppage-time goal won't arrive, and Liverpool could drop valuable points if they don't start to hit their straps soon. One positive is that they have taken 2-0 leads in three of their five games, but incredibly they have let that lead slip in all of those matches, so they simply have to get better at controlling things when ahead.

All of that said, this is the derby at Anfield, and Liverpool don't often lose this fixture. Indeed, they could win five home derbies on the bounce for the first time since 1937 this weekend.

There is a feelgood factor about Everton so far this season, and with Jack Grealish encapsulating an increasingly enterprising, entertaining and energetic front line, they could cause issues for a Liverpool defence that has looked shaky at times (albeit one that has kept back-to-back clean sheets in the league).

However, I can't not pick Liverpool to win this one. It's the obvious choice, and there have been enough draws in this fixture for me not to be surprised if that is the outcome again on Saturday, but I expect Slot's side to make it 15 points from a possible 15 in the league.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Liverpool

In truth, it is tough to look past Liverpool here.

Everton have made a solid start to the season, collecting seven points from four matches, and they will bring a four-game unbeaten run into this match, winning three of those fixtures.

I am expecting this to be close in terms of the scoreline, as Liverpool have been far from perfect this season, but the Reds continue to find ways to win football matches, which is the mark of an excellent team.

It could be a nervy Merseyside derby, but I fancy Alexander Isak to register in a home success on Saturday.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Liverpool

Liverpool... in the 97th minute.

All joking aside, the Anfield faithful will know that they are not in for an easy ride whatsoever, factoring in their recent Champions League exploits, tendency to throw leads away and struggles to break down a defence-heavy unit in Burnley last weekend.

We know that a David Moyes-led Everton side can defend for their lives and do so effectively, but they should not sit with their backs against the wall for the full 90, especially with the rejuvenated Jack Grealish now looking more like his old self and Iliman Ndiaye also starting as he means to go on.

However, Liverpool will of course be the favourites at Anfield - a ground where Moyes has never won in the Premier League - and it would be an almighty surprise if the champions did not come up trumps.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Liverpool

Liverpool might not have been performing at their very best, with neither Florian Wirtz nor Alexander Isak hitting top gear just yet, but the Reds continue to find a way to grind out victories at the death and Arne Slot will have few complaints with his team’s start to the new campaign.

Everton have also shown early signs of promise under the tutelage of David Moyes and their strengths in defence have been on display yet again this term, keeping four clean sheets in their first five competitive games.

However, it is worth noting that the Toffees have won just two of the last 32 Merseyside derbies across all competitions over the last 14 years, demonstrating how dominate Liverpool have been in this fixture. With Saturday’s contest taking place at Anfield, it is difficult to back against the hosts coming out on top.

Byron David, Reporter - Liverpool

Liverpool seem unbeatable at the moment. Even when the chips are down, they find a way to win - and that's the hallmark of champions.

The Reds are riding a wave of success now, even the Merseyside derby won't be enough to stop them. Everton are in decent form, having their best start at this stage of the season since 2021-22, but they've only beaten Liverpool twice across the last 29 Premier League head-to-heads, which means the chances of them upsetting the applecart here are slim to none.

Anthony Nolan, Reporter - Liverpool

Liverpool may not have performed at their best so far in 2025-26, but their 100% record across all competitions is difficult to overlook.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League, and even if they do not put in their best showing in the Merseyside derby, the level of individual talent in the squad makes victory for Arne Slot's side seem almost inevitable.

No Data Analysis info