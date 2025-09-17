The referee and VAR are confirmed for Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield for the Merseyside derby.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will host fierce rivals Everton at Anfield on Saturday, with the bragging rights at stake for both teams in the first Merseyside derby of 2025-26.

Arne Slot's champions head into the weekend's clash having beaten Burnley 1-0 last Sunday, and they also beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on Wednesday, while David Moyes's side were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Aston Villa last Saturday.

The Reds have 12 points from a possible 12 and are in first place in Premier League table, whereas Everton are seventh with seven points from their four matches.

Darren England confirmed as referee for Liverpool vs. Everton

Darren England has been confirmed as the referee for the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The official's appointment could be ominous for Liverpool given Everton have only lost one of the 11 Premier League games he has overseen for the visitors, with the club winning on four occasions.

England has refereed five Liverpool matches in the league, with the Reds winning one, drawing three and losing one under his watch, taking seven points from a possible 15.

The Toffees have received 25 yellow cards when officiated by England, and he is yet to have sent off one of their players, while the Reds have received 15 yellows and no reds.

England was the leading VAR official in Liverpool's infamous 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2023, when Luis Diaz's goal was incorrectly ruled out for an offside offence.

The referee did draw the lines correctly for the forward's goal, but miscommunication in the VAR studio led to the strike being disallowed.

John Brooks in charge of VAR for Liverpool vs. Everton

John Brooks has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee for the clash, while he will be assisted by Akil Howson.

Lee Betts and Scott Ledger will be the assistant referees to Brooks, while Bobby Madley has been appointed the fourth official for the Premier League contest at Anfield.

