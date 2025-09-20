Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool and Southampton's third round EFL Cup clash from Anfield on Tuesday.

Premier League champions Liverpool will kick off their EFL Cup campaign on Tuesday when they welcome Championship side Southampton to Anfield.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 at Wembley by Newcastle United in the 2024-25 final, and they will be hoping to regain their crown this time around, especially now that Alexander Isak, who scored the decisive goal for the Magpies back in March, has joined their ranks.

As for Southampton, they were relegated from the top flight last season, and new manager Will Still will be hoping that a cup run can inspire their push for promotion given that the Saints currently find themselves 19th in the second tier.

The visitors beat both Northampton Town and Norwich City without conceding a single goal to reach this stage, while the hosts are entering at the third round.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to watch this EFL Cup clash from Anfield.

What time does Liverpool vs. Southampton kick off?

The Reds will kick off their league cup campaign at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday evening.

Where is Liverpool vs. Southampton being played?

Saints will travel north to face the champions of England at Anfield, the famous 61,276 capacity stadium where Liverpool beat Southampton 3-1 last season.

The Reds have won each of their last eight home games against Tuesday's opponents.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton in the UK

TV channels

This match will be one of the most widely broadcast fixtures of the campaign on UK television, and will be available to watch live on the ITV1, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event TV channels.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the clash on ITVX for free, or on NOW UK or the Sky Sports+ app with the relevant subscriptions.

Highlights

Key moments such as goals and red cards will be posted on the ITV Football and Sky Sports X (formerly Twitter) accounts, and highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app after the final whistle.

Liverpool's in-house ALL RED Video service will also have the full match ready to view a few hours after the end of the tie.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Southampton?

Arne Slot's side maintained their 100% record across all competitions on Saturday when they beat Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside derby, though they once again caused unnecessary tension by conceding after racing into a two-goal lead.

The manager has confirmed that the five players that finished all three of Liverpool's games during a seven day spell last week will not take part on Tuesday.

This means that Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch are set to be rested, and such significant changes could give Southampton a chance.

Still's men may be a lower-division team, but Plymouth Argyle were able to best the Reds in the FA Cup last season due to Slot's heavy rotation, and the Saints will be hoping for history to repeat itself in 2025-26.

However, Liverpool are undoubtedly the favourites to progress, and with the likes of Isak and Florian Wirtz only coming off the bench at the weekend, they should be in line to start on Tuesday.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info