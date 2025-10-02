Sports Mole takes a closer look at the record of Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah against his former side Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah has already shown Chelsea what they missed out on since returning to English shores with Liverpool, and the 33-year-old could now come back to haunt the Blues for a 25th time in Saturday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The reigning Golden Boot and Playmaker Award winner is expected to return to the first XI for the trip to West London after only making the bench for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Galatasaray, where Arne Slot's men were condemned to a painful 1-0 defeat.

Salah was also unable to weave his magic in last weekend's 2-1 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace, failing to add to his respectable tally of two goals and two assists in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign so far.

That total is just one shy of the amount of goal contributions Salah managed for Chelsea (two goals and three assists in 19 appearances), and the Egypt international has since built up a hot streak against his old employers.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Salah's record against the Blues before Saturday's Premier League contest.

Mohamed Salah's record vs. Chelsea

Played: 24

Wins: 10

Draws: 7

Losses: 7

Goals: 8

Assists: 4

Making a mere 19 appearances during his failed stint at Chelsea, Mohamed Salah has now remarkably played against the Blues more times than he played for them, as he has faced the West London giants 24 times throughout his career, more than any other team.

Salah's 24 matches against Chelsea have brought mixed results, though, as while he has been on the winning side in 10 of those contests, he has also been a part of seven draws and seven defeats against his old team.

The winger's individual record versus Chelsea is also more modest compared to some of his other club tallies, as he has been directly involved in 12 goals in those 24 games, eight of his own and four assists.

Three of those goals actually came before Salah even pulled on the Chelsea jersey, as while the attacker was representing Swiss outfit Basel, he faced the Blues in the 2012-13 Europa League semi-finals and 2013-14 Champions League group stage.

Salah scored his first goal against Chelsea in the Europa second leg, but Basel still fell to a 5-2 aggregate loss, before netting in both Champions League victories against the Blues in the 2013-14 campaign, convincing the West London giants that he was worth spending £13.8m on.

Since landing on Merseyside, Salah has not been able to string a consistent run together in this fixture, but he did the back of the net in both top-flight draws in the 2021-22 season while also providing a crucial goal and assist in a 2-1 victory in October 2024.

The attacker also set up Luis Diaz's strike in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season, as well as also providing assists in both appearances during Liverpool's triumphant 2019-20 campaign.

Across five FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Super Cup contests for the Reds against Chelsea, Salah has failed to bank a direct goal involvement in any of them, and he was unavailable for the 2023-24 EFL Cup final win due to a muscular injury.

No Data Analysis info