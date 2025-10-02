[monks data]
Chelsea logo
Premier League
Oct 4, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

Chelsea
vs.
Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Mohamed Salah's record against the Blues before Premier League clash

By , Senior Reporter
Mohamed Salah's record vs. Chelsea
© Imago
Sports Mole takes a closer look at the record of Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah against his former side Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah has already shown Chelsea what they missed out on since returning to English shores with Liverpool, and the 33-year-old could now come back to haunt the Blues for a 25th time in Saturday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The reigning Golden Boot and Playmaker Award winner is expected to return to the first XI for the trip to West London after only making the bench for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Galatasaray, where Arne Slot's men were condemned to a painful 1-0 defeat.

Salah was also unable to weave his magic in last weekend's 2-1 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace, failing to add to his respectable tally of two goals and two assists in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign so far.

That total is just one shy of the amount of goal contributions Salah managed for Chelsea (two goals and three assists in 19 appearances), and the Egypt international has since built up a hot streak against his old employers.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Salah's record against the Blues before Saturday's Premier League contest.


Mohamed Salah's record vs. Chelsea

Played: 24

Wins: 10

Draws: 7

Losses: 7

Goals: 8

Assists: 4

Making a mere 19 appearances during his failed stint at Chelsea, Mohamed Salah has now remarkably played against the Blues more times than he played for them, as he has faced the West London giants 24 times throughout his career, more than any other team.

Salah's 24 matches against Chelsea have brought mixed results, though, as while he has been on the winning side in 10 of those contests, he has also been a part of seven draws and seven defeats against his old team.

The winger's individual record versus Chelsea is also more modest compared to some of his other club tallies, as he has been directly involved in 12 goals in those 24 games, eight of his own and four assists.

Three of those goals actually came before Salah even pulled on the Chelsea jersey, as while the attacker was representing Swiss outfit Basel, he faced the Blues in the 2012-13 Europa League semi-finals and 2013-14 Champions League group stage.

Salah scored his first goal against Chelsea in the Europa second leg, but Basel still fell to a 5-2 aggregate loss, before netting in both Champions League victories against the Blues in the 2013-14 campaign, convincing the West London giants that he was worth spending £13.8m on.

Since landing on Merseyside, Salah has not been able to string a consistent run together in this fixture, but he did the back of the net in both top-flight draws in the 2021-22 season while also providing a crucial goal and assist in a 2-1 victory in October 2024.

The attacker also set up Luis Diaz's strike in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season, as well as also providing assists in both appearances during Liverpool's triumphant 2019-20 campaign.

Across five FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Super Cup contests for the Reds against Chelsea, Salah has failed to bank a direct goal involvement in any of them, and he was unavailable for the 2023-24 EFL Cup final win due to a muscular injury.

ID:555813:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4814:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Data Failed

How you voted: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool
61.8%
Draw
16.6%
Chelsea
21.6%
487
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring on January 25, 2025
Read Next:
Top Premier League goalscorers of all time
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Mohamed Salah Arne Slot Luis Diaz Andy Cole Alan Shearer Didier Drogba Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!