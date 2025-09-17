Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Everton, including TV and streaming options.

The first Merseyside derby of the season is set to take place on Saturday afternoon, as Liverpool and Everton get gameweek five of the 2025-26 Premier League season underway.

The Reds kept their winning start to the league campaign intact thanks to Mohamed Salah's 95th-minute penalty against Burnley last weekend, while the Toffees secured their seventh point of the term with a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on gameweek four.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Liverpool vs. Everton kick off?

Liverpool and Everton's meeting is this weekend's early Premier League kickoff, commencing at 12:30pm UK time.

Where is Liverpool vs. Everton being played?

Arne Slot's side will play host on Saturday afternoon, welcoming their Merseyside foes to the historical and formidable Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool have won all of the last four meetings with Everton at their home ground, keeping clean sheets in all of those victories.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

Liverpool vs. Everton will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as is the case with every 12.30pm Premier League kickoff.

TNT Sports 1 can be found on Channel 410 for Sky customers, Channel 430 for BT and EE customers and 521 for Virgin Media subscribers.

Online streaming

The game can also be streamed via the Discovery+ streaming platform; a sports subscription costs £30.99 per month.

Discovery+ can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

The official Liverpool and Everton YouTube accounts will post match highlights shortly after the game, as will the TNT Sports and Sky Sports channels.

Fans can also watch the best of the action on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.50pm on BBC One on Saturday night and will be repeated at 7.30am on Sunday morning.

What is at stake for Liverpool vs. Everton?

Liverpool will be bidding to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Everton, and they will be desperate to avoid suffering their first loss against their Merseyside rivals.

Meanwhile, the Toffees will also be hoping to continue their impressive start to the campaign, having won two and drawn one of their last three matches since their opening-day defeat to Leeds United.

