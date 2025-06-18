Liverpool's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season have been released, and here Sports Mole rounds up the full schedule, including their opening game, standout matches and key dates for the upcoming campaign.

Liverpool ended the 2024-25 season as champions of England, claiming the league for the 20th time and winning the title in Arne Slot's first season in charge.

Most predicted that the race for first place would be between Arsenal and Manchester City, particularly as the Reds had moved on from legendary boss Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024.

However, the Merseysiders ended the campaign ahead of the chasing pack and clinched the title against Tottenham Hotspur in late April with four games still remaining.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's fixtures for the upcoming campaign.

When are Liverpool's biggest games in 2025-26?

August 30: Arsenal (h)

Liverpool's closest challengers last season were Arsenal, although they finished 10 points behind Slot's Reds, who could have finished further ahead had they needed to win their final four matches of the season.

It would be foolish to think that the Gunners will be as uncompetitive in 2025-26, but the champions have the opportunity to lay down an early marker should they beat Mikel Arteta's side at Anfield on August 30.

November 8: Manchester City (a)

When the champions met Manchester City for the first time in 2024-25, they emerged as 2-0 victors against them at Anfield, cementing their status as Premier League favourites.

This time around, Liverpool will face Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad on November 8, and a triumph for either team may prove decisive in the title race next season.

May 2: Manchester United (a)

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in their third match of last season, with the win a significant milestone for Slot, who had started to earn the trust of supporters.

The Dutch boss will take his side to the Red Devils' home on May 2 in their fourth last game of 2024-25, and three points at the stadium could propel the Reds to the title.

Liverpool 2025-26 key dates

August 15, 2025: Premier League opening day - Bournemouth (H)

August 28, 2025: UEFA Champions League draw

August 30, 2025: Arsenal (h)

September 15-22, 2025: EFL Cup third round

September 16-18, 2025: UEFA Champions League matchday one

September 20, 2025: Everton (h)

October 4, 2025: Chelsea (a)

October 18, 2025: Manchester United (h)

November 8, 2025: Manchester City (a)

December 20, 2025: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

January 7, 2025: Arsenal (a)

January 10-11, 2026: FA Cup third round

February 7, 2025: Manchester City (h)

March 14, 2025: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

March 17-18: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

March 22, 2026: EFL Cup final

April 18, 2025: Everton (a)

May 2, 2025: Manchester United (a)

May 9, 2025: Chelsea (h)

May 16, 2026: FA Cup final

May 24, 2026: Premier League final day - Brentford (h)

May 30, 2026: UEFA Champions League final

Liverpool 2025-26 Premier League fixtures in full

August

15: Bournemouth (h)

23: Newcastle (a)

30: Arsenal (h)

September

13: Burnley (a)

20: Everton (h)

27: Crystal Palace (a)

October

4: Chelsea (a)

18: Manchester United (h)

25: Brentford (a)

November

1: Aston Villa (h)

8: Manchester City (a)

22: Nottingham Forest (h)

29: West Ham (a)

December

3: Sunderland (h)

6: Leeds (a)

13: Brighton (h)

20: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

27: Wolves (h)

30: Leeds (h)

January

3: Fulham (a)

7: Arsenal (a)

17: Burnley (h)

24: Bournemouth (a)

31: Newcastle (h)

February

7: Manchester City (h)

11: Sunderland (a)

21: Nottingham Forest (a)

28: West Ham (h)

March

4: Wolves (a)

14: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

21: Brighton (a)

April

11: Fulham (h)

18: Everton (a)

25: Crystal Palace (h)

May

2: Manchester United (a)

9: Chelsea (h)

17: Aston Villa (a)

24: Brentford (h)