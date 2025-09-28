After losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid suffer another potentially worrying defensive injury blow ahead of clashes with Barcelona and Liverpool.

Real Madrid have been handed yet another worrying injury concern ahead of upcoming matches with Barcelona and Liverpool in La Liga and the Champions League respectively.

Los Blancos lost their 100% record in the Spanish top-flight season in astonishing circumstances on Saturday, as they were slaughtered 5-2 by city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

To make matters worse for Xabi Alonso, Eder Militao was forced off at half time with a blow to the ankle, while captain and veteran defender Dani Carvajal only lasted 59 minutes of the Madrid derby.

The 33-year-old was revealed to have suffered from pain in his calf, and according to Fabrizio Romano, he will now be facing approximately four weeks on the sidelines.

Real Madrid confirmed in their own medical report that Carvajal had been diagnosed with a soleus injury to his right leg, although Los Blancos did not put a timeframe on his recovery.

Real Madrid matches Carvajal could miss with calf injury

A four-week timeline would put Carvajal in contention to return for Real Madrid at the end of October, shortly before the 15-time European champions face Liverpool at Anfield on November 4.

However, given the 33-year-old's age and history of muscular injuries, it would not be a surprise to see his recovery take a little longer, so there is no guarantee that he will be fit to face the Premier League winners in the Champions League.

Alonso may also have to cope without Carvajal for the next El Clasico against Barcelona on October 26, but if his recovery goes to plan, the right-back will be targeting a return for the meeting with the La Liga winners before the trip to Liverpool.

In the meantime, Carvajal will almost certainly sit out Real's next four matches, starting with their next Champions League fixture away to Kairat on Tuesday and their upcoming La Liga battle with Villarreal on October 4.

Following the international break, Los Blancos then meet Getafe on October 19, three days before hosting Juventus in another European blockbuster.

How Real Madrid can replace Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Carvajal's absence would not be so disastrous for Real Madrid if Trent Alexander-Arnold was available, but the ex-Liverpool man is also expected to spend another few weeks on the sidelines with the hamstring injury he sustained earlier this month.

As a result, Federico Valverde is the next best thing at right-back for the La Liga powerhouses, although the Uruguayan is hardly an inexperienced or poor-quality option in that area of the field.

Valverde playing at right-back would allow Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni to link arms in midfield, and Alonso can also stick Raul Asencio or Militao in a full-back area in an emergency.

However, with Antonio Rudiger also absent until December and Ferland Mendy struggling for fitness - an all-too familiar tale - Real Madrid risk heading to Merseyside with a ravaged backline in a few weeks' time.