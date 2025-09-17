Liverpool underwent a significant squad overhaul this summer. With the 2025-26 campaign now underway, the question is whether the Reds can truly compete on both domestic and European fronts.

Liverpool underwent a significant squad overhaul this summer, parting ways with several key players and making high-profile signings. With the 2025-26 campaign now underway, the question is whether the Reds can truly compete on both domestic and European fronts.

The Merseyside club were the highest spenders in the most recent summer transfer window. Having sold Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool reinvested heavily in the squad. According to Transfermarkt, they spent a staggering £445m on Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni.

This historic outlay reflects Liverpool’s ambition to challenge on all fronts this term. While they are defending Premier League champions, their Champions League campaign last season ended prematurely with a round of 16 exit at the hands of eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool competing on two fronts – is it feasible?

Before assessing whether Liverpool have the tools to succeed in both competitions, it is worth asking whether such a feat is realistically possible. Recent history suggests it is — though just barely. The most recent example is Manchester City, who achieved a historic Premier League and Champions League double in 2023. Yet, they remain the only English club to have done so in the past decade.

That said, Chelsea (2021) and Liverpool (2019), while winning the Champions League, also enjoyed strong domestic campaigns — finishing third and second respectively. However, competing in the Champions League and the Premier League, widely regarded as the world’s most demanding league, places a significant physical burden on players, often leading to fatigue as the season progresses.

Liverpool: A squad built for dual challenges

To mitigate this, Liverpool assembled a formidable squad this summer — one that has faced some criticism for its spending but is undeniably well-equipped to fight on two fronts. This season, more than ever, every position is covered. Manager Arne Slot also benefits from several versatile players, such as Dominik Szoboszlai, who filled in at right-back earlier in the season, and Jeremie Frimpong, capable of covering the entire right flank.

The Dutchman can count on 16 top-level players, most of whom would start at other major European clubs. A potential starting XI could be:

Alisson – Frimpong, Van Dijk (c), Konate, Kerkez – Gravenberch, Mac Allister – Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo – Isak.

This would leave players like Giorgi Mamardashvili, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Hugo Ekitike on the bench — a testament to the squad’s depth.

Van Dijk and Salah: Senior leaders still going strong

To guide the new arrivals, Liverpool can rely on experienced leaders who have been central to the club’s recent successes — notably Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The Dutch centre-back has played over 40 matches in each of the past four seasons, while the Egyptian forward has featured in more than 50 matches in six of the last eight campaigns. Both players are well-accustomed to the demands of intense fixture schedules.

However, availability is key — and to withstand a long season, staying injury-free is essential. Although they have not always been lucky on that front, Liverpool have recently been among the least-affected clubs by injuries. Last season, they recorded just 22 injuries, one of the lowest figures in the league, and only 14 in 2023-24. This is a crucial statistic when evaluating their chances of chasing a double.

Considering all these elements, the answer to whether Liverpool can perform in both the Premier League and Champions League is broadly positive. The squad has been strengthened and expanded, and Arne Slot — who enjoyed an impressive first season — now has the tools to build something even greater.

His biggest challenge? Creating a new attacking chemistry following the arrival of several big-name signings. But with depth, leadership and balance, the Reds may well be in for a very special season.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.