Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Renewing an increasingly fierce European rivalry, a revitalised Liverpool host 15-time continental champions Real Madrid at Anfield in Tuesday's Champions League headline act.

Arne Slot's crop finally stopped the domestic rut on Saturday night, strolling to a 2-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa thanks to Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch's goals.

The Reds were also relentless in their last European affair, pummelling Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in Germany to move up to 10th in the 36-team league phase table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Madrid, who have a perfect nine points on the board in the 2025-26 Champions League so far.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Giovanni Leoni's debut season at Anfield has been cruelly cut short by a devastating ACL injury, one that is likely to rule him out until the summer months.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Manchester City)

Alisson Becker came off with a hamstring problem in Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Galatasaray in September, and the visit of Real is also expected to come too soon for the Brazilian, but he may be fit to face Manchester City this weekend.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Jeremie Frimpong was a casualty of Liverpool's last UCL game against Frankfurt with a hamstring concern, and the Dutchman is not expected back in action until the end of November or start of December.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 4 (vs. Real Madrid)

Alexander Isak also succumbed to injury at the Deutsche Bank Park - damaging his groin - and after missing out against Villa at the weekend, the Sweden international is highly unlikely to be back on Tuesday.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 4 (vs. Real Madrid)

Curtis Jones is also nursing a groin injury that he sustained against Brentford two Saturdays ago, and having been "99.9%" out of the Villa game - which he did indeed miss - the England international is all but guaranteed to sit out this clash too.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game, but Conor Bradley is one yellow card away from incurring a Champions League ban.

