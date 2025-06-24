Ballon d'Or: Can you name which players have won prestigious award more than once?

Can you name every player to have won the Ballon d'Or more than once?
Sports Mole challenges you to name all 10 players who have won the Ballon d'Or award more than once.

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri became the latest player to have his named carved into the most prestigious trophy in world football when he won the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

The 29-year-old fended off stiff competition from Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior to join an elite list of players to be named the best in the world, having helped Pep Guardiola's side to a fourth consecutive Premier League title and been named Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament as Spain were crowned champions.

Winning the Ballon d'Or is a rare feat reserved for football's finest, and naturally the list of players to win the respected individual prize more than once is significantly shorter still.

In fact, just 10 players in history have ever shown the rare combination of consistency, quality and longevity to win multiple Ballon d'Or triumphs, and here Sports Mole is challenging you to name all of those legendary figures.

