Alisson 'rejects' Liverpool summer exit route

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has reportedly turned down a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The club’s goalkeeping department has already undergone a couple of changes since the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Caoimhin Kelleher has completed a £18m move to Brentford in search of regular game time, while Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to officially link up with his new Liverpool teammates after spending an extra year with Valencia following an agreement between the two clubs last summer.

Mamardashvili is set to become Alisson’s deputy at Anfield, although Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper has seemingly been offered the chance to leave the club for the second summer in a row.

Alisson rejects Liverpool exit route

The Brazil international turned down the chance to complete a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League last summer, and he has now rejected the opportunity to head to the Turkish Super Lig.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Turkish champions Galatasaray recently made a ‘concrete enquiry’ for Liverpool’s shot-stopper.

However, Alisson ultimately decided to rebuff their approach, leaving Galatasaray to continue their search for a top-quality goalkeeper ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Alisson is still planning to continue his successful association with Liverpool, with the goalkeeper under contract until the summer of 2027.

Alisson's importance to Liverpool

Mamardashvili is set to bolster Arne Slot’s goalkeeping options, but Alisson remains the undisputed number one at Anfield.

The 32-year-old recorded nine clean sheets in 28 Premier League appearances last season to help Liverpool win their 20th top-flight title.

Alisson also played a key role in Liverpool finishing the campaign with the Premier League’s second-best defensive record, with just 41 goals conceded.

In total, the Brazilian has made 298 competitive appearances for the Merseyside club, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Club World Cup.