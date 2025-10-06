Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Libya and Cape Verde, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Libya will be hoping to keep their faint World Cup qualification hopes alive when they welcome Group D leaders Cape Verde to the 11 June Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

While the hosts need maximum points to stay in contention, the visitors could take a giant step towards sealing an automatic place at the 2026 finals with victory.

Match preview

Libya currently sit third in Group D with 14 points from eight matches, five adrift of leaders Cape Verde.

Aliou Cisse’s men must win both of their remaining games and hope for slip-ups from the top two if they are to have any chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

The North Africans have collected four wins, two draws and two defeats so far, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Encouragingly, they come into this contest on the back of successive wins - a 1-0 success away to Angola followed by a 2-0 victory over Eswatini – results that have reignited belief within the squad.

Momentum is on their side, and with no draws in the last three meetings between Libya and Cape Verde, history suggests another decisive outcome could be on the cards.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, are closing in on a historic World Cup qualification, having amassed 19 points from eight games courtesy of six wins, one draw and just one defeat.

They have scored 10 goals and conceded only five, giving them the meanest defence in the group alongside Cameroon.

Their only loss came back in June 2024 – a 4-1 reverse against Cameroon – but Bubista’s men have responded superbly with five straight qualifying wins since then. Across all competitions, they are unbeaten in seven matches.

The Blue Sharks’ most recent outing saw them edge Cameroon 1-0 thanks to Dailon Livramento’s second-half strike, a result that opened up a crucial four-point gap over their nearest challengers.

Cape Verde have already punched above their weight on the continental stage, reaching the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in both 2013 and 2023 - but qualification for the 2026 World Cup would be unprecedented for the Atlantic archipelago nation of fewer than 600,000 inhabitants.

Victory in Tripoli would put them within touching distance of achieving that dream, with their final fixture at home to bottom-placed Eswatini offering a favourable chance to finish the job.

Libya World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WLDLWW

Libya form (all competitions):

WDDLWW

Cape Verde World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



LWWWWW



Cape Verde form (all competitions):



WDWDWW



Team News

Libya coach Cisse has named a 27-man squad, largely unchanged from the side that earned back-to-back wins against Angola and Eswatini.

Top scorer Ezzeddin Faraj El Maremi, with three goals in the campaign, will spearhead the attack, supported by playmaker Fadel Ali Salama, who has provided three assists.

Mohamed Soula returns from injury to strengthen the options out wide, while defender Talal Farhat and goalkeeper Murad Al-Wuhaishi are also back in contention.

Ezzeddin, who has scored in Libya’s last two matches, retains his spot, while Ali Youssef is set to anchor the backline.

Cape Verde’s squad is led by Livramento, who struck the decisive goal against Cameroon and has three goals in the qualifiers.

Bebe Correia has chipped in with one assist, while Kelvin Pires has been recalled to bolster the defence.

Livramento, Nuno da Costa and Helio Varela headline the attacking options, giving Bubista ample firepower as his side look to seal qualification.

Libya possible starting lineup:

Al Tihar; Saleh, Madyen, Yousef; Salama, Alhibeeshi, Mukhtar Al Shremi, Judour; Aleiyan, El Maremi, Eisa

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Fernandes, Diney, Lopes, Moreira; Y. Semedo, Pina; W. Semedo, Arcanjo, Mendes; Livramento

We say: Libya 0-1 Cape Verde

Libya’s recent upturn in form suggests they will not roll over easily, especially with home advantage and faint hopes of qualification still alive.

Cape Verde, however, have the experience, balance, and momentum to edge tight encounters, as they proved against Cameroon. While it may not be a high-scoring affair, the Blue Sharks should have just enough quality to secure another crucial win.

