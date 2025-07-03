Sports Mole previews Saturday's pre-season friendly clash between Leicester City and Peterborough United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Leicester City and Peterborough United are set to meet on Saturday afternoon for their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2025–26 campaign.

The hosts are aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League after their top flight relegation last term, while the visitors are preparing for a fifth consecutive campaign in League One.

Match preview

Leicester City have become something of a yo-yo club in recent seasons, beginning with a shock relegation from the Premier League in 2022-23 after finishing 18th - marking a dramatic fall from their eighth-placed finish the year before.

In their first Championship season since 2013-14, the Foxes secured an immediate return to the top flight as they won the league title with 97 points from 46 games.

However, their Premier League return was short-lived as Leicester City were relegated again after another 18th-placed finish, setting the stage for yet another campaign in the Championship.

While Leicester's pre-season preparations begin on Saturday, ahead of a crucial campaign where they will be eyeing another immediate promotion, the Foxes are without a permanent manager following Ruud van Nistelrooy's departure by mutual consent.

The Dutch manager left after just seven months at the helm, managing only five wins in 27 games, and Sean Dyche and Lee Carsley have emerged as the frontrunners to take over at the King Power Stadium.

Any appointment is unlikely to take place before Saturday's fixture, but the Foxes will still be hoping for a victory as they begin their pre-season preparations.

As for their opponents, Peterborough United had a deeply disappointing 2024-25 campaign, dropping from back-to-back League One playoff finishes to placing 18th in the third division.

The Posh managed only 51 points from 46 league games, leaving them narrowly five points above the drop zone and marking a considerable drop off from 84 points in 2023-24 and 77 points in 2022-23.

Now preparing for a campaign where they will be hoping to push back towards the promotion places, Darren Ferguson's side will be looking for a confidence boosting win against a Championship opponent.

Saturday's fixture may only be a friendly, but it does provide a major opportunity for the Posh to end a current five-game winless run across all competitions.

Leicester City form (all competitions):

L L W D W L

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

W D D D L L

Team News

Saturday’s friendly will mark the first time Leicester City appear without Jamie Vardy as a registered player since his arrival at the club in May 2012, after the legendary striker's contract expired at the end of last season.

The Foxes are yet to replace Vardy, as they have not made a senior signing so far this summer, while Daniel Iversen and Danny Ward have also left the club.

Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi are unable to feature due to injury problems, meaning talented youngster Jeremy Monga could start on the wing, with Kasey McAteer playing from the opposite side.

As for Peterborough Utd, Declan Frith, Sam Hughes, Alex Bass, Brandon Khela and Kyrell Lisbie have all already joined the club this summer and could in line to make their debuts.

The Posh have lost all of their top four goalscoreres from last campaign, with Kwame Poku, Malik Mothersille, Ricky Jade-Jones and Emmanuel Fernandez all leaving the club.

In their absence, Gustav Lindgren, Chris Conn-Clarke, Frith and Abraham Odoh could start in attacking areas, while Hughes may partner George Nevett in defence.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Justin, Faes, Coady, Thomas; Skipp, Soumare; McAteer, Ayew, Monga; Daka

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Hughes, Nevett, Mills; Odoh, O'Brien-Brady, Havilland, Frith; Conn-Clarke; Lindgren

We say: Leicester City 4-1 Peterborough United

Leicester City may still be without a permanent manager, but with Peterborough United having lost all their main goalscorers this summer and the Foxes clearly boasting a higher quality squad, a comfortable home win looks likely.

