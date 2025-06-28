Leicester City are reportedly mulling over Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl and England Under-21s coach Lee Carsley as Ruud van Nistelrooy replacements.

Leicester City have reportedly shortlisted Danny Rohl and Lee Carsley for the vacant managerial position at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are hunting down a new boss following the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy, several weeks after the end of the Premier League term.

The East Midlands club were rocked by the exits of head coach Enzo Maresca and star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall last summer.

As a result, Leicester made a poor start to the top-flight term, ending the employment of Steve Cooper at the King Power.

Former Manchester United attacker Van Nistelrooy arrived at the helm in December but was unable to save the Foxes from the drop.

Leicester 'shortlist' Rohl, Carsley for Foxes gig

According to EFL Analysis, recently-relegated Leicester are beginning to finalise their shortlist of Van Nistelrooy replacements.

The report states that the Foxes are eyeing up a move for Danny Rohl, who is currently in post at Sheffield Wednesday in the second tier.

It is understood that the German is the first-choice option to take the reins at the King Power Stadium at this stage.

However, Leicester are also considering a swoop for England Under-21s coach and ex-senor team interim Carsley.

The Birmingham-born brain is currently in Slovakia, gunning for European Championships glory with the Young Lions.

Rohl complexities and Carsley concerns

Tied down at Hillsborough by a contract, Rohl would be the subject of compensation paid to Sheffield Wednesday should Leicester want to bring the head coach to the East Midlands.

The Foxes would supposedly have to fork out £1m for the services of the German - a reduced fee on the previously-reported £5m.

Whilst a brilliant coach for the England Under-21s, Carsley struggled to deal with the media attention of a first-team role whilst taking care of the senior side last year.