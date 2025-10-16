Preview: Lecce vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Lecce and Sassuolo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Having ended their wait for a win just before the international break, Lecce will return to Serie A duty on Saturday, when they welcome Sassuolo to Via del Mare.

Last time out, the Salentini finally took their first three-point haul against Parma, while back-to-back wins have lifted the Neroverdi into the top half.

Match preview

Returning for his second spell in charge, Eusebio Di Francesco inherited a Lecce squad that ended last season on a high, claiming seven points from their final three fixtures to avoid relegation.

However, they started the 2025-26 campaign slowly, with three defeats and two draws from their first five matches, also exiting the Coppa Italia to AC Milan with a 3-0 defeat.

So, the Salentini were in need of a long-awaited victory when they met likely relegation rivals Parma at Stadio Tardini.

Scored shortly before half time, Riccardo Sottil's winning goal certainly lifted spirits in Lecce, where the locals are enjoying a fourth straight year in Italy's top flight.

Fans have had to be patient, though, as the Giallorossi have won just one of their last 14 Serie A home games - losing nine times and failing to score in eight.

Now set to host promoted opponents, they will hope to post a rare victory at Via del Mare this weekend.

On three previous top-flight visits, Sassuolo have never lost in Lecce, though they did lose the teams' most recent encounter 3-0 on home turf.

Since that defeat in April 2024, when they were en route to relegation, the Neroverdi have bounced back to Calcio's elite level under the steady guidance of Fabio Grosso.

His side have both won and lost three times in the league this term - in addition to crashing out of the cup to Como - while showing signs they could be equipped to stay up.

Having previously halted in-form Udinese with a 3-1 home win, Sassuolo signed off for the break by beating Hellas Verona, as Andrea Pinamonti's second-half strike split the sides.

That success took them into the top half, also ending the Emilian club's 15-match wait for an away win in Serie A.

They must hit the road again this weekend, heading south to tackle another side trying to avoid the bottom three when demotion is decided in May.

Lecce Serie A form:

D L L L D W

Lecce form (all competitions):

L L L L D W

Sassuolo Serie A form:

L L W L W W

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

L W L L W W

Team News

Although Tete Morente and Balthazar Pierret have returned to fitness during the international window, Lecce will still be missing injured pair Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean this week.

Hoping to start up front, Milan loanee Francesco Camarda has just netted three goals in two games for Italy Under-21s, having recently become the Giallorossi's youngest-ever scorer in Serie A - aged 17 years and six months.

However, he must vie with Serbian striker Nikola Stulic for selection: the latter has yet to get off the mark since signing from Charleroi in the summer.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo's attacking talisman Domenico Berardi is also back in action, having sat out the win over Verona with a minor knee problem.

The Italy winger has been directly involved in six goals against Lecce to date, but Pinamonti has yet to find the net against Saturday's hosts in several attempts.

Edoardo Pieragnolo and Yeferson Paz are the Neroverdi's only absentees, giving Grosso plenty of options to choose from.

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ramadani, Berisha; Pierotti, Stulic, Sottil

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Doig; Vranckx, Matic, Kone; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente

We say: Lecce 1-2 Sassuolo

Lecce's first league win on home turf will have to wait, as Sassuolo have started to hit their stride, winning three from the last four in Serie A.

Vulnerable in defence, the hosts are sure to concede at least once against their visitors' talented attack; so Di Francesco will come away empty-handed from a clash with his former club.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

