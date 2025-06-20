Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between KFUM Oslo and Stromsgodset, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

KFUM Oslo will host relegation rivals Stromsgodset at KFUM Arena on Sunday in each side’s 10th game of the 2025 Eliteserien season.

The home team are second last in 15th place with just five points following their 1-1 draw with Rosenborg on June 1, while the visitors are 14th with six points and currently occupy the division’s relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

KFUM performed admirably against third-placed Rosenborg, producing 1.2 xG while limiting their opponents to just 0.63 non-penalty xG.

However, the club have only created 11 big chances across their nine league games, the joint second fewest of any team in the top flight.

Manager Johannes Moesgaard will be concerned by his side’s start to the season given their six losses is only five fewer than the 11 defeats they suffered in 2024.

Kaffa have struggled in recent weeks, losing three, drawing one and winning just one of their past five, scoring four and conceding six.

The hosts have also been beaten in the three home fixtures leading up to Sunday’s game, though they were undefeated in their previous five at KFUM Arena, achieving victory three times.

Opponents Stromsgodset lost 3-0 against Hamarkameratene on May 31, a match in which they failed to create a single big chance.

The defeat was the visitors’ fourth consecutive loss in all competitions, with the team conceding 10 goals in that period.

It is no surprise that the club parted ways with head coach Jorgen Isnes following a relatively unsuccessful 2024 season in which he guided the team to a tally of 38 points, four fewer than they totalled in 2023.

Dag-Eilev Fagermo has been announced as Isnes’s replacement, returning to the side he was in charge of from 2006 until 2007.

Stromsgodset triumphed in both clashes against their hosts in 2024 – winning 1-0 in November and 3-1 in April – but they have lost three of their last five overall outings on the road, winning the other two matches.

KFUM Oslo Norwegian Eliteserien form:





L



D



L



L



L



D





KFUM Oslo form (all competitions):





W



L



L



W



L



D





Stromsgodset Norwegian Eliteserien form:





L



W



L



L



L



L





Stromsgodset form (all competitions):





L



W



L



L



L



L





Team News

KFUM could start the same three centre-backs that performed so well against Rosenborg, with Ayoub Aleesami, Fredrik Tobias Berglie and Mathias Tonnessen likely to retain their places in the XI.

Robin Rasch and Sverre Hakami Sandal could be stationed ahead of the defenders, while striker Obilor Denzel Okeke may be flanked by David Hickson Gyedu and Bjorn Martin Kristensen.

As for Stromsgodset, they will be unable to select forwards Eirik Ulland Andersen, Jostein Ekeland or Elias Hoff Melkersen, with the latter ruled out until November as a result of a knee injury.

In their absence, expect Jonas Therkelsen, Fredrik Ardraa, Marko Farji and Nikolaj Moller to start in attack.

Herman Stengel and Kreshnik Krasniqi are candidates to play in a double pivot, while central defenders Fredrik Kristensen Dahl and Gustav Valsvik could appear ahead of shot-stopper Simo Lampinen-Skaug.

KFUM Oslo possible starting lineup:

Odegaard; Aleesami, Berglie, Tonnessen; Hoseth, Rasch, Sandal, Hjorth; Gyedu, Okeke, Kristensen

Stromsgodset possible starting lineup:

Lampinen-Skaug; Vilsvik, Dahl, Valsvik, Westerlund; Stengel, Krasniqi; Therkelsen, Ardraa, Farji; Moller

We say: KFUM Oslo 1-1 Stromsgodset

Boss Fagermo could bring fresh tactical ideas to Stromsgodset, and his influence may help his side avoid defeat.

KFUM found clashes against the visitors difficult last season, and it would not be surprising if they had to settle for a point this time around.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Stromsgodset win with a probability of 37.31%. A win for KFUM Oslo has a probability of 36.69% and a draw has a probability of 26%. The most likely scoreline for a Stromsgodset win is 0-1 with a probability of 9.3%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-2 (8.28%) and 0-2 (6.23%). The likeliest KFUM Oslo win is 1-0 (9.2%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (12.34%).

