By
Team News: Kairat vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
After losing 5-2 to rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend, Real Madrid will be looking for a positive response when they face Kairat in Tuesday's Champions League clash in Kazakhstan.

Los Blancos started their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Marseille, while Kairat were comfortably beaten in their away meeting with Sporting Lisbon, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs ahead of matchday two. 


KAIRAT vs. REAL MADRID

KAIRAT

Out: Elder Santana (knee), Joao Paulo (knee), Temirlan Anarbekov (jaw), Giorgi Zaria (unknown)

Doubtful: Alexandr Zarutskiy (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kalmurza; Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata; Kassabulat, Arad; Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko; Satpaev

TEAM B

Out: Dani Carvajal (calf), Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Eder Militao (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius, Mbappe

