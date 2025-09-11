Barcelona are reportedly facing a big issue as they eye up a move for Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old has made an excellent start to the 2025-26 campaign on the club scene for the Old Lady in Italy's top flight.

Yildiz has bagged two assists in as many matches at the beginning of a new Serie A campaign, in which Juve will fight for the title.

The winger has been less successful on the international stage so far this term, with Turkey losing 6-0 to Spain in a World Cup qualifier on September 7.

Since graduating from the academy of Juventus during the summer of 2023, Yildiz has played 86 times, scoring 16 goals across all competitions.

Barcelona want Juve wonderkid Yildiz?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a La Liga powerhouse is keen on securing the services of Juventus star Yildiz in the near future.

The report claims that title challengers Barcelona are eyeing up a move for the 20-year-old during next year's summer transfer window.

It is understood that Yildiz is open to a move to the Spanish giants, who regularly compete for the top titles domestically and in Europe.

It is believed that Barca sporting director Deco believes that the Turkey international could be a key part of his side's attack for years to come.

One potential issue in agreeing a deal arrives in the form of Juventus' asking price, with the Serie A outfit wanting to pocket around £70m from the sale of Yildiz.

Barca's attacking options

Barcelona are looking at options to improve their attacking line by finding long-term partners for Lamine Yamal at the top of the pitch.

Hansi Flick's troops currently have Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United, although it is unclear whether the Englishman will eventually sign permanently at Camp Nou.

A star for Barca in recent years, Brazil international could be heading elsewhere during the upcoming transfer windows, meaning a replacement would be needed.