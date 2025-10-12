Preview: Jamaica vs Bermuda - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Jamaica and Bermuda, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Jamaica host Bermuda in an all-Caribbean 2026 World Cup qualifying clash at the National Stadium Independence Park on Wednesday, with the Reggae Boyz targeting a victory that could see them climb to the top of Group B.

The hosts currently sit second with six points, just one behind leaders Curacao, while the visitors are rooted to the bottom with a solitary point to their name.

Match preview

Jamaica began the third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in blistering fashion, cruising to a 4-0 win over Bermuda before seeing off Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 to take early control of the group.

However, Steve McClaren’s men suffered a setback in their third outing, falling 2-0 to Curacao on Saturday despite dominating possession and carving out several clear chances, a defeat that saw them surrender top spot.

The Reggae Boyz started the game slowly, and although they improved after the break, with a Richard King strike finding the net but later ruled out by VAR for offside, they were undone by a goal in each half.

A win would have seen Jamaica book their spot in the World Cup with victory over Bermuda on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Kingston, but now, they are not in control anymore.

McClaren admitted his side struggled to gain control in midfield during the early stages, losing key duels and second balls that led to the opener, and while he was pleased with the team’s response and creativity later on, he described it as a frustrating night where they “seemed destined not to score”, epitomised by the disallowed goal.

With only the group winners guaranteed a place at next year’s World Cup — and second place potentially heading to the inter-confederation play-offs — Jamaica will be eager to reclaim control of Group B with victory over a struggling Bermuda side, especially as Curacao face a sterner test against Trinidad and Tobago.

The Reggae Boyz have never lost to Bermuda, winning the last five meetings after drawing the first three, while they have also kept clean sheets in the last two encounters, scoring six goals in the process.

Bermuda, meanwhile, have reached the final qualifying round for the first time against all odds and will approach this fixture with nothing to lose.

Still, Michael Findlay’s side will be disappointed with their campaign so far, having lost all three matches in this round and scoring in just one of them.

Their closest call came against Curacao, when they battled back from 2-0 down to level the score, only to concede again in the 75th minute in a 3-2 defeat.

Heavy losses to Jamaica (4-0) and Trinidad and Tobago (3-0) have further exposed their defensive frailties, as they have shipped at least three goals in every match so far.

Another defeat on Tuesday would likely extinguish any lingering hopes of a fairytale qualification, but even securing their first-ever point, or a surprise result, against Jamaica would feel like a major statement for the Bermudans.

Team News

McClaren will welcome back his preferred midfield duo of Isaac Hayden and Kasey Palmer, both of whom were suspended for the defeat to Curacao, and their return should restore balance and control in the middle of the park after their absence was keenly felt at the weekend.

Debutant Ian Fray and the returning Bobby Reid occupied those roles, while Jon Russell — usually a central midfielder — was pushed further forward into an attacking position; however, only one of those three is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Winger Dujuan Richards featured for just over 10 minutes on Friday after arriving late to camp and missing training, marking his first international appearance in two years, after getting called up following an injury to former Leicester forward Demarai Gray in training last Tuesday.

Joel Latibeaudiere, who missed the September international window through injury, has rejoined the squad but was not involved against Curacao, but the defender could make his return to action in this fixture, with McClaren expected to rotate a few positions.

As for Bermuda, head coach Findlay is expected to keep faith with the same XI that lost to Trinidad and Tobago, with Luton Town striker Nahki Wells once again leading the line as he looks to end his ongoing goal drought.

Goalkeeper Dale Eve remains one of the visitors’ standout performers, having made 28 saves in the current qualifying campaign — the most by any player in the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and his performance will again be crucial if the visitors are to stand any chance of earning a result in Kingston.

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Bell, King, Pinnock, Lembikisa; Hayden, Palmer; Cephas, Russell, Campbell; Cadamarteri

Bermuda possible starting lineup:

Eve; Jones, Leverock, Twite, Hill; Martin, Clemons; Crichlow, Lambe, Parfitt-Williams; Wells

We say: Jamaica 3-0 Bermuda

Jamaica remain the strongest team in Group B, and the defeat to Curacao should serve as a timely reminder that they are not invincible, while the setback is also likely to sharpen their focus and increase their determination heading into this clash with Bermuda.

With the Reggae Boyz back to full strength following the return of their first-choice midfield duo, and eager to bounce back immediately, they are expected to show their quality and prove far too strong for the visitors.

