Inter Miami aim to maintain their Supporters’ Shield hopes on Wednesday when they face New York City FC in MLS action at Citi Field

Javier Mascherano will have one of his big attacking weapons available for that encounter as Luis Suarez served the final game of his three-match MLS suspension for spitting on a member of the Seattle Sounders staff after the Herons lost the Leagues Cup final 3-0.

In his absence, Lionel Messi has scored three goals and provided two assists, becoming the fastest player to reach 70 goal contributions in league history on Saturday.

Their third-highest goalscorer this season, Telasco Segovia, who has seven goals for them in MLS, will have to sit out with a yellow card suspension.

Mascherano might revert back to a 4-3-3 formation to make room for Suarez, given how well Messi has combined with Tadeo Allende and with Segovia absent.

If that’s the case, Jordi Alba may drop back into left-back instead of wing-back where he was last weekend, leaving Noah Allen on the bench.

Marcelo Weigandt and Ian Fray have both fared well at right-back, and it will be interesting to see who Mascherano goes with on Wednesday.

Fabrice Picault missed their 3-2 weekend triumph over DC United with a quad strain, while David Ruiz and Allen Obando were sidelined due to hamstring injuries.

On Sunday, reports came out that veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets was going to retire at the end of the season, with the World Cup winner's two-and-a-half-year contract with Miami expiring later this year.

Baltasar Rodriguez made his first appearance on Saturday since their Leagues Cup semi-final triumph over Orlando City (3-1), taking the place of Gonzalo Lujan just before the hour mark.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Fray, Lujan, Falcon, Alba; De Paul, Busquets, Bright; Messi, Suarez, Allende

