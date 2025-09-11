[monks data]
Charlotte FC
Major League Soccer
Sep 14, 2025 at 12.30am UK
Bank of America Stadium
Inter Miami

Charlotte FC
vs.
Inter Miami

Preview: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Back in action for the first time since their disappointing Leagues Cup defeat, Inter Miami will visit the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday to face off against Charlotte FC in the latest round of MLS matches.

Currently on a five-game winning streak across all competitions, the hosts will be confident of turning a corner in the fixture and picking up what would be a first victory over their visitors since 2023.


Match preview

With 90 minutes separating them from a second Leagues Cup title in three years, Inter Miami took on the challenge of the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Monday as favourites in the eyes of many.

Javier Mascherano's men were comprehensively thrashed 3-0 thanks to goals from Osaze De Rosario, Alexander Roldan and Paul Rothrock, and to add insult to injury, Luis Suarez was handed a ban for his behaviour in the aftermath of Monday's final.

Having not lost back-to-back games since May, Inter Miami will now seek to get back to winning ways in the first of two matches against current top-four sides in their respective conferences.

A 46-point tally from 25 matches so far has the Herons sixth in the East, albeit with four games in hand, leaving them with a fantastic opportunity of finishing top of the division for the second year running.

Sunday's visitors, however, will need to address their issues at the back after their run of matches without a clean sheet extended to nine last time out.

Inter Miami have also conceded the opener in five of their most recent seven outings ahead of this weekend's encounter against an opposing side aiming to break the deadlock for a seventh consecutive outing.

Kerwin Vargas of Charlotte FC pictured on July 25, 2025

Unlike their next opponents, Charlotte suffered an early exit from the Leagues Cup after losing both of their first two group-stage matches against Juarez and Guadalajara.

Dean Smith's men claimed a 2-0 win over Monterrey in their final outing and have since won each of their subsequent four league matches to take their winning streak in the competition to eight, having also triumphed in four in a row before the Leagues Cup began.

The Crown's upturn in form has unsurprisingly propelled them to third in the East, seven points adrift of leaders Philadelphia Union.

As Charlotte go in search of a franchise record-extending ninth MLS win on the bounce, they will do so without manager Smith on the sidelines following his third yellow card of the season against New England Revolution last time out.

Idan Toklomati was the hero for Sunday's hosts in the aforementioned game as his late strike earned Charlotte a fourth straight one-goal victory after they had conceded for the first time in five matches via Ignatius Ganago's 24th-minute leveller.

Charlotte FC Major League Soccer form:



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W


Charlotte FC form (all competitions):



  • L

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W


Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:



  • L

  • W

  • D

  • L

  • W

  • D


Inter Miami form (all competitions):



  • L

  • W

  • W

  • D

  • W

  • L



Team News

Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami pictured on March 14, 2024

Pep Biel and Harry Toffolo are unavailable for Charlotte due to knee and muscle injuries respectively, while Drake Callender misses out with a groin issue.

Twenty-one-year-old Idan Toklomati has registered direct goal contributions in each of his last three matches for the hosts, making him one to keep an eye on.

Mateo Silvetti is still awaiting his Inter Miami debut as he continues to nurse a foot injury since joining from Newell's Old Boys.

Fafa Picault is also out of contention for the away side after picking up an injury while on international duty with Haiti.

With Suarez unavailable through suspension, Tadeo Allende is expected to lead the line despite having failed to score in each of his last six outings.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Malanda, Marshall-Rutty; Westwood, Diani, Bronico; Zaha, Toklomati, Calderon

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Alba, Lujan, Falcon, Fray; De Paul, Busquets; Bright, Cremaschi, Messi; Allende


SM words green background

We say: Charlotte FC 2-1 Inter Miami

Charlotte are on a roll at the moment and will fancy their chances of seeing off a rattled Inter Miami outfit.

While we expect the visitors to push their hosts all the way, we can see the home side coming out on top when all is said and done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581240:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect9346:
Written by
Adepoju Marvellous
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alexander Roldan Dean Smith Drake Callender Harry Toffolo Ignatius Ganago Javier Mascherano Luis Suarez Mateo Silvetti Osaze De Rosario Paul Rothrock Pep Biel Tadeo Allende Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!