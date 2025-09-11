Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Back in action for the first time since their disappointing Leagues Cup defeat, Inter Miami will visit the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday to face off against Charlotte FC in the latest round of MLS matches.

Currently on a five-game winning streak across all competitions, the hosts will be confident of turning a corner in the fixture and picking up what would be a first victory over their visitors since 2023.

Match preview

With 90 minutes separating them from a second Leagues Cup title in three years, Inter Miami took on the challenge of the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Monday as favourites in the eyes of many.

Javier Mascherano's men were comprehensively thrashed 3-0 thanks to goals from Osaze De Rosario, Alexander Roldan and Paul Rothrock, and to add insult to injury, Luis Suarez was handed a ban for his behaviour in the aftermath of Monday's final.

Having not lost back-to-back games since May, Inter Miami will now seek to get back to winning ways in the first of two matches against current top-four sides in their respective conferences.

A 46-point tally from 25 matches so far has the Herons sixth in the East, albeit with four games in hand, leaving them with a fantastic opportunity of finishing top of the division for the second year running.

Sunday's visitors, however, will need to address their issues at the back after their run of matches without a clean sheet extended to nine last time out.

Inter Miami have also conceded the opener in five of their most recent seven outings ahead of this weekend's encounter against an opposing side aiming to break the deadlock for a seventh consecutive outing.

Unlike their next opponents, Charlotte suffered an early exit from the Leagues Cup after losing both of their first two group-stage matches against Juarez and Guadalajara.

Dean Smith's men claimed a 2-0 win over Monterrey in their final outing and have since won each of their subsequent four league matches to take their winning streak in the competition to eight, having also triumphed in four in a row before the Leagues Cup began.

The Crown's upturn in form has unsurprisingly propelled them to third in the East, seven points adrift of leaders Philadelphia Union.

As Charlotte go in search of a franchise record-extending ninth MLS win on the bounce, they will do so without manager Smith on the sidelines following his third yellow card of the season against New England Revolution last time out.

Idan Toklomati was the hero for Sunday's hosts in the aforementioned game as his late strike earned Charlotte a fourth straight one-goal victory after they had conceded for the first time in five matches via Ignatius Ganago's 24th-minute leveller.

Charlotte FC Major League Soccer form:





W



W



W



W



W



W





Charlotte FC form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



W



W





Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:





L



W



D



L



W



D





Inter Miami form (all competitions):





L



W



W



D



W



L





Team News

Pep Biel and Harry Toffolo are unavailable for Charlotte due to knee and muscle injuries respectively, while Drake Callender misses out with a groin issue.

Twenty-one-year-old Idan Toklomati has registered direct goal contributions in each of his last three matches for the hosts, making him one to keep an eye on.

Mateo Silvetti is still awaiting his Inter Miami debut as he continues to nurse a foot injury since joining from Newell's Old Boys.

Fafa Picault is also out of contention for the away side after picking up an injury while on international duty with Haiti.

With Suarez unavailable through suspension, Tadeo Allende is expected to lead the line despite having failed to score in each of his last six outings.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Malanda, Marshall-Rutty; Westwood, Diani, Bronico; Zaha, Toklomati, Calderon

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Alba, Lujan, Falcon, Fray; De Paul, Busquets; Bright, Cremaschi, Messi; Allende

We say: Charlotte FC 2-1 Inter Miami

Charlotte are on a roll at the moment and will fancy their chances of seeing off a rattled Inter Miami outfit.

While we expect the visitors to push their hosts all the way, we can see the home side coming out on top when all is said and done.

