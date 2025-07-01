Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks over a new Inter Miami contract despite speculation suggesting he could look to leave at the end of his current deal.

Lionel Messi has reportedly opened talks with Inter Miami over a new contract, despite speculation about a potential exit ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi experienced a disappointing reunion with Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's meeting in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

The Champions League winners scored four first-half goals in a dominant 4-0 victory in Atlanta.

Just a couple of days on from that disappointment, Esteban Edul reports that Messi could leave the MLS franchise when his contract expires in December.

Edul claims that Messi is considering a move to a more competitive league in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Messi in talks over new Inter Miami deal

The 38-year-old may feel that playing in a top league would give him the best preparation for Argentina's trophy defence.

However, in a conflicting report, Sky Sports News states that Messi has started talks with Inter Miami over a new contract

The update explains that Messi's camp have confirmed that negotiations are underway to extend his stay with Javier Mascherano's side beyond the end of the year.

Messi and Inter Miami are keen to continue their collaboration ahead of the club's move into their new stadium.

The Herons are expected to leave Chase Stadium and move into Miami Freedom Park for the 2026 MLS season.

Should Messi stay or go?

There is logic behind the thinking that Messi would benefit by playing against top-level opposition ahead of Argentina's World Cup defence.

However, Messi would not want to risk affecting his legacy by joining a top European side and struggling to make a real impact at this latter stage of his career.

The Argentine's family are also understood to be happy in Miami, which will also factor into Messi's decision-making process.

Staying at Inter Miami would allow Messi to play regular football and maintain his fitness in the lead up to next year's tournament, which will be held across the USA, Canada and Mexico.