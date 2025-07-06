Messi emulates Henry feat in dominant Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi emulates Thierry Henry with his match-winning display in Inter Miami's 4-1 MLS victory over Montreal on Saturday.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi followed in Thierry Henry's footsteps with a match-winning display in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Montreal.

The Herons returned to MLS action for the first time since they were eliminated from the Club World Cup by Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi's evening got off to a poor start, as the former Barcelona star carelessly gave possession away for Montreal's Prince-Osei Owusu to score an early opener.

However, the Argentine quickly made amends for his error, providing the assist for Tadeo Allende's equaliser, before putting his own name on the scoresheet in the 40th minute.

The 38-year-old carried the ball into the box before he cleverly created the room to drive the ball in at the far post.

Messi equals Henry's MLS record

Telasco Segovia extended Inter Miami's advantage on the hour mark, letting fly from the edge of the box to fire the ball in off the underside of the crossbar.

Not to be outdone by Segovia's unstoppable strike, Messi produced a piece of individual brilliance to score his second goal of the contest.

The World Cup winner embarked on a mesmerising run from just inside the Montreal half, taking multiple defenders out of the game with a quick change of direction before evading a challenge to lash the ball past goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois.

Messi wrapped up a dominant victory and joined Henry in the MLS history books with his captivating performance.

The Argentina international became the first person since Henry in 2012 to score at least two goals and register one assist in three consecutive MLS matches

Messi previously contributed two goals and an assist in the home win over Montreal at the end of May, before he registered five goal contributions in last month's 5-1 win over Columbus Crew.



Ankara Messi, Ankara Messi, Ankara Messi Ankara Messi, Ankara Messi . ? pic.twitter.com/DsvmC73hns

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 6, 2025

Who else has achieved the feat?

The Argentine is just the fourth person in MLS history to score at least twice and provide an assist in three successive matches.

Ante Razov pulled off the feat for Chicago Fire in 1999, before Diego Serna replicated Razov's success for Miami Fusion in 2001.

Eleven years later, Henry achieved the feat during a three-game period from March to April 2012 for the New York Red Bulls.

Messi has now scored 12 goals in 14 MLS matches for Inter Miami this season, leaving him in joint-third spot in the competition's scoring charts.

Inter Miami will be back in action on Wednesday evening when they travel to Gillette Stadium for a meeting with New England Revolution.



Ben Sully Written by

