Lionel Messi equals MLS goalscoring record in Inter Miami's win over Nashville

Lionel Messi equalled an MLS record with a brace in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Nashville SC.

Messi recently created MLS history with his match-winning display in the midweek win against the New England Revolution.

The Argentine netted a brace in the 2-1 away victory to become the first player to score multiple goals in four consecutive MLS matches.

The 2022 World Cup winner extended that record to five games with two more goals in Saturday’s successful outing against Nashville at Chase Stadium.

Messi opened the scoring with a 17th-minute free-kick, driving a low shot past the wall and into the far bottom corner.

The 38-year-old netted his second of the game just past the hour mark, restoring Inter Miami’s advantage after Hany Mukhtar had levelled the scoring in the 49th minute.

Messi pounced on Joe Willis’ loose pass to steal possession on the edge of the opposition box, before he rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted into the awaiting net.

As a result of his performance, Messi sealed a fifth consecutive league victory and equalled an MLS goalscoring record.

The Inter Miami captain has tied Josef Martinez’s record for the most goals scored in a six-game period in MLS history.

Messi has racked up 11 goals in his last six MLS appearances, replicating Martinez’s achievement as an Atlanta United player in 2018.



How many MLS goals has Messi scored in 2025?

Saturday’s double also enabled Messi to move level with Nashville’s Sam Surridge at the top of the MLS scoring charts.

Messi has netted 16 goals in as many MLS appearances this term, while he has also contributed six assists to Inter Miami’s attacking efforts.

The former Barcelona star will have the chance to add to his tally when Javier Mascherano’s side return to action for Wednesday’s away meeting with Cincinnati.

Inter Miami will enter that game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, five points adrift of the summit with three games in hand.



