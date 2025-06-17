Sports Mole previews Thursday's FIFA Club World Cup Group A clash between Inter Miami and Porto, including predictions, team news and lineups.

Seeking to put themselves in control of Group A and strengthen their hopes of reaching the FIFA Club World Cup knockout rounds, Inter Miami do battle with Porto at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

Both the Herons and the Dragons currently sit level on points with Al Ahly and Palmeiras in Group A after picking up a solitary point from their matchday one fixtures.

Match preview

Inter Miami were unable to make a winning start to the Club World Cup as they were held to a goalless stalemate by Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the opening match of the tournament in Florida last weekend.

After an entertaining, action-packed contest, the Herons had Man of the Match Oscar Ustari to thank, as the 38-year-old goalkeeper made a total of eight saves, including a superb stop to deny Trezeguet from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.

Head coach Javier Mascherano admitted that “nerves and anxiety played a trick” on his team in the first half, but he expressed satisfaction with the effort and attitude shown by his players after thee interval and believes that his team “can beat anyone” if they can reproduce their second-half showing in future matches.

Inter Miami, who were awarded their place at the Club World Cup after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, will enter their final two Group A fixtures with Porto and Palmeiras as underdogs and realistically need at least one victory if they wish to secure a top-two finish.

Playing in the city of Atlanta may serve as a good omen for the Herons, as they celebrated a 2-1 MLS win over Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium just three months ago.

Like Inter Miami, Porto relied on goalkeeping heroics to secure a point from their opening Group A fixture, with Claudio Ramos delivering a superb performance between the sticks in a 0-0 draw with Palmeiras in New Jersey on Sunday.

Ramos deputised for injured captain Diogo Costa and made four crucial interventions to deny the Brazilian giants, including a brilliant double save to keep out close-range efforts from Richard Rios and Mauricio in first-half stoppage time.

Palmeiras had a total of 39 touches in Porto's box, the most the Portuguese outfit have allowed against any opponent in a single match since October last year. Head coach Martin Anselmi insisted after the game that “there are no easy opponents” for his team in Group A and his players must perform at a “high level” if they wish to advance to the knockout rounds.

Porto earned their place at the Club World Cup via the UEFA ranking pathway, but they failed to win a major trophy last season and were forced to settle for a second straight third-placed finish in the Primeira Liga after failing to mount a serious title challenge.

Seeking to swiftly move on from their underwhelming domestic campaign, the Dragons are now preparing for their first ever competitive encounter against American opposition and head into Thursday’s contest having won just one of their last five competitive games played at a neutral venue (D2 L2).

Inter Miami Club World Cup form:

D

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

D L D W W D

Porto Club World Cup form:

D

Porto form (all competitions):

W L W W W D

Team News

Inter Miami are sweating over the fitness of Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, Yannick Bright and David Martinez, who all missed the draw with Al Ahly due to injury and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

The potential absence of Alba, Lujan and Martinez could see Noah Allen continue at left-back and Tomas Aviles partner Maximiliano Falcon at centre-back, while Ian Fray and Marcelo Weigandt will battle it out for a start at right-back.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were both left frustrated in front of goal last time out, but they have found the net 23 times between them this year and are expected to continue in attack.

As for Porto, it remains to be seen whether goalkeeper Diogo Costa will be fit to recover from a thigh injury to return between the sticks. Ramos is ready to continue in goal if needed.

Gabri Veiga was handed his full debut on against Palmeiras following his €15m transfer from Al Ahli earlier this month and the midfielder is set to continue in the first XI alongside Alan Varela, as Fabio Vieira and either Rodrigo Mora or Pepe operate in advanced roles in the final third.

Samu Aghehowa scored a team-high 25 goals for the Dragons in the 2024-25 season, at least 13 more than any of his teammates, and the Spanish striker will back himself to find the net against an Inter Miami side that failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 successive games prior to their draw with Al Ahly last time out.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Fray, Falcon, Aviles, Allen; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

Porto possible starting lineup:

Ramos; Fernandes, Ze Pedro, Marcano; Mario, Varela, Veiga, Moura; Vieira, Pepe; Omorodion

We say: Inter Miami 1-2 Porto

Another closely-contested battle could be in store with a lot riding on this fixture. Both teams will be keen to rediscover their golden touch in the final third, and while Messi and co will back themselves to pull off an upset, the strength of their European counterparts should ultimately shine through in Atlanta.

Previews by email