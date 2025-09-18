Hull City vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Hull City and Southampton, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Separated by just one point in the bottom half of the Championship table, Hull City and Southampton will square off at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides both played out draws last weekend, stretching the visitors's league winless run to four outings after their Premier League relegation.

Match preview

Hull City head back into action at the MKM Stadium on Saturday in search of a second victory of their Championship campaign, having experienced a slow start thus far.

After avoiding relegation on goal difference last season and turning to new manager Sergej Jakirovic over the summer, the Tigers have earned just five points from their first five league outings, having kicked off with a creditable draw against Coventry City and a 3-2 triumph over Oxford United.

They have failed to kick on since, though, going on to suffer 3-0 and 4-2 beatings at the hands of Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City before the recent international break.

A trip to Swansea City then followed on their return to action last weekend, and after being level at a goal apiece thanks to Oli McBurnie's equaliser and falling behind to a Ronald goal, the Tigers were able to snatch a share of the spoils in dramatic fashion as John Egan forced a 2-2 draw with a 97th-minute finish.

Now sitting 20th thanks to that point, but having already conceded 11 goals in their five outings thus far, Hull City will bid to get back to winning ways and begin a climb up the table on Saturday.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the MKM Stadium on Saturday aiming to bounce back from their own slow start to the Championship season following their relegation last time around.

After dropping out of the Premier League in 20th spot on just 12 points last time around and turning to new manager Will Still over the summer, Southampton set out to immediately bounce back to the top flight and made a winning start at home to Wrexham on the opening day.

The Saints have failed to add another notch to their wins column in four further attempts since, though, albeit only losing one of those in a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke City in August.

Then on the back of a 2-2 away draw with Watford prior to the international break, Still's men returned to action in a home South Coast Derby against rivals Portsmouth on Sunday and again had to settle for a share of the spoils as the contest ended goalless.

Now sitting 15th in England's second tier and left disappointed by their slow opening run, Southampton will bid to get their campaign truly up and running and kickstart a winning run in Saturday's trip to Yorkshire.

Hull City Championship form:

DWLLD

Hull City form (all competitions):

DLWLLD

Southampton Championship form:

WDLDD

Southampton form (all competitions):

WDLWDD

Team News

Hull City may be unchanged from last week's draw against Swansea City, with Semi Ajayi, Matt Crooks, Eliot Matazo, Liam Millar and Harry Vaughan set to remain sidelined by injuries.

Oli McBurnie will again lead the attack, having already managed two goals and three assists in five Championship appearances since joining the Tigers, with Kyle Joseph, Joe Gelhardt and David Akintola hoping to continue behind the front man.

Elsewhere, Amir Hadziahmetovic should again partner John Lundstram in the engine room despite competition from Regan Slater and Darko Gyabi, while John Egan and Charlie Hughes will continue their centre-back partnership.

Southampton are again unable to call on Welington, Joe Aribo and Samuel Edozie due to ongoing injuries.

There is plenty of competition in attack, with Adam Armstrong, Leo Scienza, Jay Robinson and Ross Stewart all hoping to come in from the outset, after Ryan Fraser, Finn Azaz and Tom Fellows supported front man Cameron Archer against Portsmouth.

Elsewhere, Flynn Downes and Shea Charles will continue in the midfield while Jack Stephens and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will again partner up at the heart of a back four.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Hadziahmetovic, Lundstram; Akintola, Gelhardt, Joseph; McBurnie

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Roerslev, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Charles, Downes; Fellows, Azaz, Armstrong; Archer

We say: Hull City 1-3 Southampton

Southampton have been slow out of the blocks under the management of Will Still, but we back them to click against a Hull City side who have shown concerning signs defensively.

Sam Varley Written by

