[monks data]
Hearts logo
Scottish Premiership
Oct 4, 2025 at 5.45pm UK
 
Hibs logo

Hearts
vs.
Hibernian

Preview: Hearts vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Hearts vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in contrasting form will clash on Saturday evening when high-flying Hearts host Hibernian for the first Edinburgh derby of the Scottish Premiership season. 

The hosts are top of the standings with 16 points from six league fixtures, while the visitors are sixth in the table with eight points from six matches.


Match preview

Hearts experienced an underwhelming 2024-25 season in the Scottish Premiership, dropping out of the top four for the first time since returning to the top flight in 2021-22 as they placed seventh in the table. 

A change of manager during the summer saw Derek McInnes appointed with the objective of guiding Hearts back up the standings, and the Jambos have enjoyed a sensational start under their new boss.

McInnes's side started the term with four wins from four Scottish League Cup group games, followed by winning their first two league matches. 

Although Hearts were eliminated from the Scottish League Cup in the second round, a penalty defeat following a 1-1 draw with St Mirren, the Jambos immediately bounced back with a draw and three wins in the league. 

As a result, Hearts sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings with 16 points from six matches, while McInnes is yet to taste defeat in normal time as Jambos boss - a record he will be aiming to extend against Hibernian. 

Hibernian's Martin Boyle on August 17, 2025

In contrast, Hibs have endured a challenging beginning to the 2025-26 campaign, registering just three wins in 14 matches across all competitions, including a miserable seven-game winless run heading into this one.

Hibernian opened the term by being eliminated from the Europa League by Midtjylland in the second qualifying round, and while they did beat Partizan in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, Hibs were unable to reach the league phase as they lost to Legia Warsaw in the playoff round.

Alongside those results, David Gray's side have already been eliminated from the Scottish League Cup - losing to Rangers in the quarter-finals - while they have managed only one win from six league games. 

Hibernian have won one and drawn five of their six Scottish Premiership fixtures, including draws in all of their last five league outings, leaving them sixth in the standings with eight points.

Hibernian will be eager to snap that streak with a victory on Saturday, and they will aim to draw confidence from back-to-back wins in their most recent encounters with Hearts.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W W W D W W

Hearts form (all competitions):

W W W D D W

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

D D D D D W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

D D L D D D


Team News

Hibernian head coach David Gray on August 17, 2025

Hearts are contending with a whole host of injury issues heading into this match, including Calem Nieuwenhof, Christian Borchgrevink, Craig Gordon, Ageu, Finlay Pollock, Frankie Kent and Ryan Fulton. 

Lawrence Shankland scored his third goal in two matches last weekend, and the striker should lead the line alongside Elton Kabangu, Alexandros Kyziridis and Harry Milne in attack. 

The rest of the side that started in the 3-0 victory over Falkirk is also expected to start, including a defence of Stephen Kingsley, Stuart Findlay, Craig Halkett and Oisin McEntee.

Meanwhile, Alasana Manneh, Joe Newell and Thody Elie Youan are all unlikely to feature for Hibernian due to ongoing injury issues, while Jamie McGrath is also a doubt after coming off in the first-half of last weekend's clash with Celtic. 

Josh Campbell could replace McGrath in the starting side, playing alongside Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie in attack, while Daniel Barlaser and Miguel Changa Chaiwa should start in midfield.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley; Milne, Baningime, Devlin, Kyziridis; Kabangu, Shankland

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Mulligan, O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale, Obita; Chaiwa, Barlaser; Boyle, Bowie, Campbell


SM words green background

We say: Hearts 3-1 Hibernian


 

Hearts are undoubtedly the stronger side heading into Saturday's Edinburgh derby, and while Hibs have won each of the last two clashes, we expect the Jambos to snap that streak with a momentum-maintaining victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582788:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6998:
Written by
Ellis Stevens
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Calem Nieuwenhof David Gray Derek McInnes Elie Youan Finlay Pollock Josh Campbell Lawrence Shankland Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!