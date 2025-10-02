Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in contrasting form will clash on Saturday evening when high-flying Hearts host Hibernian for the first Edinburgh derby of the Scottish Premiership season.

The hosts are top of the standings with 16 points from six league fixtures, while the visitors are sixth in the table with eight points from six matches.

Match preview

Hearts experienced an underwhelming 2024-25 season in the Scottish Premiership, dropping out of the top four for the first time since returning to the top flight in 2021-22 as they placed seventh in the table.

A change of manager during the summer saw Derek McInnes appointed with the objective of guiding Hearts back up the standings, and the Jambos have enjoyed a sensational start under their new boss.

McInnes's side started the term with four wins from four Scottish League Cup group games, followed by winning their first two league matches.

Although Hearts were eliminated from the Scottish League Cup in the second round, a penalty defeat following a 1-1 draw with St Mirren, the Jambos immediately bounced back with a draw and three wins in the league.

As a result, Hearts sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings with 16 points from six matches, while McInnes is yet to taste defeat in normal time as Jambos boss - a record he will be aiming to extend against Hibernian.

In contrast, Hibs have endured a challenging beginning to the 2025-26 campaign, registering just three wins in 14 matches across all competitions, including a miserable seven-game winless run heading into this one.

Hibernian opened the term by being eliminated from the Europa League by Midtjylland in the second qualifying round, and while they did beat Partizan in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, Hibs were unable to reach the league phase as they lost to Legia Warsaw in the playoff round.

Alongside those results, David Gray's side have already been eliminated from the Scottish League Cup - losing to Rangers in the quarter-finals - while they have managed only one win from six league games.

Hibernian have won one and drawn five of their six Scottish Premiership fixtures, including draws in all of their last five league outings, leaving them sixth in the standings with eight points.

Hibernian will be eager to snap that streak with a victory on Saturday, and they will aim to draw confidence from back-to-back wins in their most recent encounters with Hearts.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W W W D W W

Hearts form (all competitions):

W W W D D W

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

D D D D D W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

D D L D D D

Team News

Hearts are contending with a whole host of injury issues heading into this match, including Calem Nieuwenhof, Christian Borchgrevink, Craig Gordon, Ageu, Finlay Pollock, Frankie Kent and Ryan Fulton.

Lawrence Shankland scored his third goal in two matches last weekend, and the striker should lead the line alongside Elton Kabangu, Alexandros Kyziridis and Harry Milne in attack.

The rest of the side that started in the 3-0 victory over Falkirk is also expected to start, including a defence of Stephen Kingsley, Stuart Findlay, Craig Halkett and Oisin McEntee.

Meanwhile, Alasana Manneh, Joe Newell and Thody Elie Youan are all unlikely to feature for Hibernian due to ongoing injury issues, while Jamie McGrath is also a doubt after coming off in the first-half of last weekend's clash with Celtic.

Josh Campbell could replace McGrath in the starting side, playing alongside Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie in attack, while Daniel Barlaser and Miguel Changa Chaiwa should start in midfield.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley; Milne, Baningime, Devlin, Kyziridis; Kabangu, Shankland

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Mulligan, O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale, Obita; Chaiwa, Barlaser; Boyle, Bowie, Campbell

We say: Hearts 3-1 Hibernian

Hearts are undoubtedly the stronger side heading into Saturday's Edinburgh derby, and while Hibs have won each of the last two clashes, we expect the Jambos to snap that streak with a momentum-maintaining victory.

